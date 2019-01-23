Bangladesh signs deal with Nigeria to boost economic, political relationship

Bangladesh signs deal with Nigeria to boost economic, political relationship Bangladesh and Nigeria today signed a deal to establish bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries to boost their economic and political relationship.

Published on 12:03 AM, September 29, 2020Star Online ReportBangladesh's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Nigerian Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mustapha Lawal Sulaiman signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective ministries during a virtual meeting.They expressed hope that the MoU would enable the two foreign ministries to hold regular consultations in order to review the progress of bilateral relations and contribute to strengthening the bond of friendship between the two countries in future.Masud Bin Momen in his statement stressed on the exploration of the untapped potential in political, economic, cultural and educational areas and proposed establishing a meaningful collaborative relationship in this regard.He mentioned that Bangladesh would like to pursue more trade and investment cooperation with Nigeria -- the largest economy of Africa. He also urged for mutual efforts to conclude pending agreements with Nigeria.The foreign secretary expressed deep appreciation for Nigeria's gesture for the recent issue of a commemorative stamp by the Nigerian Postal Service to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was unveiled by the foreign ministers of both countries.Nigerian Foreign Secretary Ambassador Mustapha expressed the hope of working closely with Bangladesh to steer bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.While applauding the impressive and sustained economic growth of Bangladesh, he emphasized on exchange of government and private-level visits between the countries. Both Bangladesh and Nigeria agreed to hold foreign office consultations on a regular basis.Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria, conducted the digital event.Senior officials of both foreign ministries, including Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Additional Foreign Secretary (East), Maleka Parveen, director general (Africa) from Bangladesh side and Nura Abba Rimi, director (regions) and Aisha Dewa, head (Asia and Pacific Division) at the Nigerian Foreign Ministry were in attendance.