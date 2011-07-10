What's new

Bangladesh Signs Contract With Turkey To Produce Artillery Ammunition Locally

According to the information obtained by the AA correspondent, a new cooperation has been added to the cooperation in the field of defense industry with the agreement signed between Turkey and Bangladesh under the auspices of the Presidency of Defense Industry Presidency and the Bangladesh Prime Ministry Armed Forces Unit as a result of an interstate agreement.

A Turnkey 105 and 155 mm Cannonball Body and Shell Production Line Establishment Agreement was signed between REPKON, which specializes in the metal forming industry and can establish turnkey production facilities, and Bangladesh Engineering Factories.

REPKON Business Development and Corporate Communications Officer Uğur Cem Gürpınar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Bangladesh, like many friendly and allied countries, preferred REPKON because of its technology that is ahead of its competitors in the world. Gürpınar, "REPKON will continue to contribute to the country's economy with the export of high value-added products, in addition to the works it has developed on behalf of our country locally and nationally." said.

It's nice to know our buyers have a sound awareness of reliability.

Keep buying from Turkey, armed to the teeth should be our goal. "Malice to none" but offensive should warrant retaliation.
 
In Turkish, every ammuniton from any mechanized instrument is also called a ball. It was an error because Google transate was used directly. Mentioned 105 and 155mm ammunitons. Cannonballs are unnecessary in this age unless you are a Fatih and do not mind re-entering Constantinople.
 
