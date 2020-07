The purpose of Imran Khan's call to Sheikh Hasina and success is slowly coming on surafce. In recent Geoshitifing, Bangladesh is changing his Geopolitical tilt from India to China and seeing good progress in the relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan on a last High-level call talk between two countries leaders. I want to add here; one superpower that breaks us based on geopolitics and second emerging superpower is bringing closer based on geoeconomic. This is a clear difference between the two superpowers, how they are making strategic allies in the regions, and who is going in isolation.