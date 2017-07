Bangladesh should go for high-end apparel

Suggest European traders

Bangladesh's performance with denim has been very strong having already overtaken China and capturing 21.8 percent of the market share, so this is a new opportunity, Leon said.

Bangladesh exports over $1 billion-worth denim products to European markets in a year and one out of every three jeans being worn is from Bangladesh.



Had the country exported more value added items, Bangladesh could have earned $35 billion from the same quantity of goods sold for $28 billion in 2015-16, he said.



The cost of production in Bangladesh has been increasing and the price of basic garment items is not so high. So, value added items can make the business more sustainable for Bangladesh, Leon said. Bangladesh's opportunity has been increasing in European markets as China, the world's largest apparel supplier, is losing its global market share due to a dearth of skilled manpower and higher cost of production, he said.

Bangladesh now has factories which are very much compliant with regulations, he said.



This was a result of inspections carried out by the Accord and Alliance, two foreign inspection, remediation and monitoring agencies for repairing the fire, structural and electrical in nearly 3,800 garment factories.



“This is a very positive side of Bangladesh,” Leon said. Bangladesh should keep up the good job of remediation as any bad news goes viral worldwide due to the widespread reach of social media. For instance, European customers were able to immediately know about the boiler explosion at Multifabs in Bangladesh, he said.

“We do not get fair prices from the retailers and brands. We will go for the value added items,” said Faruque Hassan, vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, in his inaugural speech.