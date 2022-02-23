What's new

Bangladesh Ship purchase deal with Pakistan cancelled after 34 years

P

punch2000

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 26, 2021
73
0
66
Country
India
Location
India
The government has cancelled an agreement on purchasing two container ships worth $50 million from Pakistan for the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation after 34 years of signing the agreement as Pakistan failed to supply the ships.

The assistant secretary of the corporation under the shipping ministry Md Bashir Uddin sent a letter in this regard to 11 relevant ministries and departments on 8 February this year.

The government decided to cancel the agreement on 6 January this year in a cabinet meeting, the letter mentioned.

In the letter, it was mentioned that the government signed an agreement with Pakistan to purchase two container ships and other equipment worth $50 million on 13 October 1988. According to the agreement, the Pakistan government paid the Karachi Shipyard $17.85 million. As there was an allegation of corruption regarding the ship purchase, it was decided to cancel the agreement in a meeting of the advisory council on 20 January 1991.
A decision to purchase other Pakistani commodities worth the same amount instead of the ships was taken in a cabinet meeting on 15 November 1993.

But the shipping ministry informed the economic relations division on 7 August 1995 that there is no need to purchase other commodities from Pakistan with the same amount of money for the BSC except for the ships.
When asked why it took 34 years to cancel the agreement as per the cabinet division decision, Bashir Uddin of the BSC told The Business Standard that he was unaware of the matter.
www.tbsnews.net

Ship purchase deal with Pakistan cancelled after 34 years

The government has cancelled an agreement on purchasing two container ships worth $50 million from Pakistan for the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation after 34 years of signing the agreement as Pakistan failed to supply the ships. The assistant secretary of the corporation under the shipping...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
24,037
15
21,133
Country
India
Location
India
@punch2000, you should include in the thread title the indication that this news is about Bangladesh and not about Afghanistan or Nepal or Sri Lanka. Ideally like "Bangladesh - [ content ]". You can do it now.
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
608
0
854
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Aray yaar itni lambi umeed kon lagata hai :rofl: 34 saal umeed ki bajay multani mitti lagatay to rang b gora ho jata r dil ko tassalli b mil jati :sarcastic:
 
D

Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
2,510
-2
4,527
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
All Imran Khan's fault. He could have run for office in the 90's and sort out the deal but chose not to. Instead he wasted time winning world cup.
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,763
14
12,519
Country
Pakistan
Location
El Salvador
Silverblaze said:
bhutto can live in hell permanently but this order came 2 months after zia saabs death. Why a decade of golden islamic rule couldnt do anything about incompetence?
Click to expand...
The reason were those Karachi and faisalabad based industrialists who were ruined by bhutto orders in one night. And then no govt tried to undo those things. And Quota system, that paralyses a huge urban population of Sindh is still in-effect. Zia and nawaz just saved their chairs.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh to buy data interceptors
Replies
1
Views
260
Bilal9
Bilal9
Vanguard One
Israel signs $3.4 bln submarines deal with Germany's Thyssenkrupp
Replies
2
Views
256
Tshering22
Tshering22
B
IGP Benazir cancels Germany trip amid uproar
Replies
11
Views
477
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
China Bags Another Lucrative Port Deal in Sri Lanka
Replies
2
Views
391
Globenim
G
beijingwalker
China to supply nearly 40 percent of Bangladesh's petroleum imports
Replies
9
Views
551
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom