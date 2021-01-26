What's new

Bangladesh sets ship export target at 4 bln USD

Bangladesh sets ship export target at 4 bln USD
Source: Xinhua| 2021-01-26

DHAKA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Bangladeshi government has decided an export target of 4 billion U.S. dollars for the country's shipbuilding industry by 2025.

In order to help the sector reach the target, Bangladesh's Cabinet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair Monday approved the country's "Ship Construction Industry Development Policy 2020".

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told journalists that Bangladesh currently makes around 1 billion U.S. dollars through exporting ships.

Islam said prime minister has asked for establishing a new mega ship-building yard in the country.

In line with the new policy, he said all required measures will be taken to bolster the sector's development from now on. Enditem
 
Well we need a couple, not just one.
Atleast 10
Should start selling small patrol crafts and corvettes to Africans and other poorer countries while increasing volume of medium size cargo freighters vessels. Since China, Korea and japan is entirely shifting to huge ones
 
Michael Corleone said:
Well we need a couple, not just one.
Atleast 10
Should start selling small patrol crafts and corvettes to Africans and other poorer countries while increasing volume of medium size cargo freighters vessels. Since China, Korea and japan is entirely shifting to huge ones
Vietnam and India mostly make ships above 10,000 DWT size. Some West Coast yards in India (Goa, Gujarat) do make specialized ships for gulf oil derrick supply service (cargo carriers that look like large sea going trucks).

Vietnam, India are at the same labor cost level as us, but still quite a bit higher, Indonesia labor costs are double that of Bangladesh. China's and South Korea's costs are three and five times that of ours, respectively.

Labor cost however - is only 20% of the actual cost of building ships. The other costs are inputs like welding supplies, shipbuilding plates etc., which our Beqoob govt. still imposes heavy tariffs on. Those should be made zero, if proof is provided that they went into building ships for export.

CAD design wise Bangladesh is in a comfortable place. We have plenty of ship design CAD experts and a large wave simulation lab at BUET which can be expanded for actual ship design modeling. We have plenty of brilliant CAD/CAM talent available, thanks to freelance overseas CAD design work we do locally. I also have personally known a few people locally who are proficient at Finite Element Analysis (the way you simulate twisting and bending forces on a lattice structure of a ship virtually).

Bangladesh Govt. should provide incentives to teach more CAD/CAM talent locally which can be used for Apparel design, and of course ship and vehicle design, among a myriad other things.

Finally - Bangladesh Govt. should encourage with generous financial incentives the private sector, to build/expand half a dozen more yards capable of turning out at least 30,000 DWT ships (in modular assembly fashion), but we need to ensure first that.

a) Low interest loans for this purpose is available, and,

b) The shipbuilding orders come in first (proof provided by yard owners) before the loans are given.

The prime candidates will be Western Marine and three other larger yards in CTG, soon at Payra and maybe some also in Matarbari. Khulna is also a great place (closer to the coast down Pussur river) for setting up larger yards.

Yards at Meghna Ghat are not suitable to build over 10,000 DWT sea going vessels, they can only build coasters under that size or smaller naval patrol vessels which will be profitable. Ditto for yards closer to Dhaka, KeraniGanj or N'Ganj.

Those yards at Meghna Ghat can however open new and larger yard facilities at Payra or Mongla for building larger ships.
 
Bilal9 said:
Vietnam and India mostly make ships above 10,000 DWT size. Some West Coast yards in India (Goa, Gujarat) do make specialized ships for gulf oil derrick supply service (cargo carriers that look like large sea going trucks).

Vietnam, India are at the same labor cost level as us, but still quite a bit higher, Indonesia labor costs are double that of Bangladesh. China's and South Korea's costs are three and five times that of ours, respectively.

Labor cost however - is only 20% of the actual cost of building ships. The other costs are inputs like welding supplies, shipbuilding plates etc., which our Beqoob govt. still imposes heavy tariffs on. Those should be made zero, if proof is provided that they went into building ships for export.

CAD design wise Bangladesh is in a comfortable place. We have plenty of ship design CAD experts and a large wave simulation lab at BUET which can be expanded for actual ship design modeling. We have plenty of brilliant CAD/CAM talent available, thanks to freelance overseas CAD design work we do locally. I also have personally known a few people locally who are proficient at Finite Element Analysis (the way you simulate twisting and bending forces on a lattice structure of a ship virtually).

Bangladesh Govt. should provide incentives to teach more CAD/CAM talent locally which can be used for Apparel design, and of course ship and vehicle design, among a myriad other things.

Finally - Bangladesh Govt. should encourage with generous financial incentives the private sector, to build/expand half a dozen more yards capable of turning out at least 30,000 DWT ships (in modular assembly fashion), but we need to ensure first that.

a) Low interest loans for this purpose is available, and,

b) The shipbuilding orders come in first (proof provided by yard owners) before the loans are given.

The prime candidates will be Western Marine and three other larger yards in CTG, soon at Payra and maybe some also in Matarbari. Khulna is also a great place (closer to the coast down Pussur river) for setting up larger yards.

Yards at Meghna Ghat are not suitable to build over 10,000 DWT sea going vessels, they can only build coasters under that size or smaller naval patrol vessels which will be profitable. Ditto for yards closer to Dhaka, KeraniGanj or N'Ganj.

Those yards at Meghna Ghat can however open new and larger yard facilities at Payra or Mongla for building larger ships.
Bangladesh’s antiquated laws are holding it back
 
I'm guessing Bangladesh's goal for all ship industries -- i.e., ship-building exports, ship-repair, ship design, maintenance, etc -- is at least $10-12 b by 2025? This is excellent, can't wait to see the first private sector shipbuilders / maritime companies in BD.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
I'm guessing Bangladesh's goal for all ship industries -- i.e., ship-building exports, ship-repair, ship design, maintenance, etc -- is at least $10-12 b by 2025? This is excellent, can't wait to see the first private sector shipbuilders / maritime companies in BD.
They exist already:


Vessel built for Kenyan Coast Guard
zbzv.jpg


www.google.com

Western Marine hands over $18m vessel built for Kenya

Western Marine Shipyard, the country's leading shipbuilder, yesterday handed over an offshore patrol vessel built for Kenya at a cost of $18 million.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Destranator said:
They exist already:


Vessel built for Kenyan Coast Guard
View attachment 710849

www.google.com

Western Marine hands over $18m vessel built for Kenya

Western Marine Shipyard, the country's leading shipbuilder, yesterday handed over an offshore patrol vessel built for Kenya at a cost of $18 million.
www.google.com www.google.com
Sorry, I meant to add, "with market cap/valuation of $1b+" I genuinely think at the rate it's going, we'll see at least 1 or 2 maritime giants operating out of Bangladesh.
 
Destranator said:
They exist already:


Vessel built for Kenyan Coast Guard
View attachment 710849

www.google.com

Western Marine hands over $18m vessel built for Kenya

Western Marine Shipyard, the country's leading shipbuilder, yesterday handed over an offshore patrol vessel built for Kenya at a cost of $18 million.
www.google.com www.google.com
Does Bangladesh have hydrodynamic testing facility ? Can you post YT channel that shows that.

Bilal9 said:
Vietnam and India mostly make ships above 10,000 DWT size. Some West Coast yards in India (Goa, Gujarat) do make specialized ships for gulf oil derrick supply service (cargo carriers that look like large sea going trucks).

Vietnam, India are at the same labor cost level as us, but still quite a bit higher, Indonesia labor costs are double that of Bangladesh. China's and South Korea's costs are three and five times that of ours, respectively.

Labor cost however - is only 20% of the actual cost of building ships. The other costs are inputs like welding supplies, shipbuilding plates etc., which our Beqoob govt. still imposes heavy tariffs on. Those should be made zero, if proof is provided that they went into building ships for export.

CAD design wise Bangladesh is in a comfortable place. We have plenty of ship design CAD experts and a large wave simulation lab at BUET which can be expanded for actual ship design modeling. We have plenty of brilliant CAD/CAM talent available, thanks to freelance overseas CAD design work we do locally. I also have personally known a few people locally who are proficient at Finite Element Analysis (the way you simulate twisting and bending forces on a lattice structure of a ship virtually).

Bangladesh Govt. should provide incentives to teach more CAD/CAM talent locally which can be used for Apparel design, and of course ship and vehicle design, among a myriad other things.

Finally - Bangladesh Govt. should encourage with generous financial incentives the private sector, to build/expand half a dozen more yards capable of turning out at least 30,000 DWT ships (in modular assembly fashion), but we need to ensure first that.

a) Low interest loans for this purpose is available, and,

b) The shipbuilding orders come in first (proof provided by yard owners) before the loans are given.

The prime candidates will be Western Marine and three other larger yards in CTG, soon at Payra and maybe some also in Matarbari. Khulna is also a great place (closer to the coast down Pussur river) for setting up larger yards.

Yards at Meghna Ghat are not suitable to build over 10,000 DWT sea going vessels, they can only build coasters under that size or smaller naval patrol vessels which will be profitable. Ditto for yards closer to Dhaka, KeraniGanj or N'Ganj.

Those yards at Meghna Ghat can however open new and larger yard facilities at Payra or Mongla for building larger ships.
Yup I think China and South Korea dominate shipbuilding too much, we should get more slice on the market.
 
Indos said:
Does Bangladesh have hydrodynamic testing facility ? Can you post YT channel that shows that.



Yup I think China and South Korea dominate shipbuilding too much, we should get more slice on the market.
In order to beat the Japanese or Koreans both Bangladesh or Indonesia has to build much larger ships I think. Bangladesh for example makes medium to small ships although hopefully that changes as DAMEN is helping us get more experience with better ship building. Bangladesh however does have a lot of experience in ship building dating back to British times.

It's just Bangladesh is taking too long to start building larger ships
 
Indos said:
Does Bangladesh have hydrodynamic testing facility ? Can you post YT channel that shows that.



Yup I think China and South Korea dominate shipbuilding too much, we should get more slice on the market.
Click to expand...
Yes, we do. In fact, my undergrad university (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, BUET) has a department called Naval Architecture and Marine Engineer (NAME).
BUET has a huge hydrology lab. There are two types of wave generators (maybe I am calling it wrong since WRE is not my major), one of these is really big. BUET civil department has also several smaller scale hydrological testing labs. I cannot provide you any videos of such facilities. On top of that, the NAME department has its separate labs.
 
Indos said:
Does Bangladesh have hydrodynamic testing facility ? Can you post YT channel that shows that.



Yup I think China and South Korea dominate shipbuilding too much, we should get more slice on the market.
I have got two photos. One for the small wave generator (1:200 to 1: 50 scale) and another one for the big inside pond (1:50 to 1: 5 scale). I remember testing river sand erosion on the smaller one and testing the mass weight of the riverbank protection block in the bigger one.
home_1.jpg
home_4.jpg
 
Landmine said:
I have got two photos. One for the small wave generator (1:200 to 1: 50 scale) and another one for the big inside pond (1:50 to 1: 5 scale). I remember testing river sand erosion on the smaller one and testing the mass weight of the riverbank protection block in the bigger one. View attachment 710860 View attachment 710861
Nice, so you have solid foundation to grow the industry further. I asked the question since if Bangladesh hasnt had it, the gov should build the facility first to reach the goal.
 
Indos said:
Nice, so you have solid foundation to grow the industry further. I asked the question since if Bangladesh hasnt had it, the gov should build the facility first to reach the goal.
This is the sad part. People do not even know how strong the lab facility of BUET is (or they do not care). Rather than encouraging BUET graduates, the GOB underestimates them. Almost all of NAME graduates from my batch left Bangladesh out of frustration. AFAIK, they are doing great now. We do have a solid research facility but no initiative to utilize it.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
I'm guessing Bangladesh's goal for all ship industries -- i.e., ship-building exports, ship-repair, ship design, maintenance, etc -- is at least $10-12 b by 2025? This is excellent, can't wait to see the first private sector shipbuilders / maritime companies in BD.
Ship export to Germany and Denmark (among other Nordic EU countries) by private yards started a long time ago, for more than two decades. The yards are primarily in the port city of Chittagong.

Bangladesh specializes in building smaller (around 5000-7000 DWT) ICE class and river going coaster ships (container and bulk carriers) and has exported these to EU mostly.









They also build specialized naval craft, like this fast 35 knot patrol craft for Kenya Govt. equipped with waterjets and other smaller utility/passenger ships.



Catamaran craft for Tanzania


Supply vessel for New Zealand


Danish Ferry equipped with rotating underwater thrusters

Destranator said:
They exist already:


Vessel built for Kenyan Coast Guard
View attachment 710849

www.google.com

Western Marine hands over $18m vessel built for Kenya

Western Marine Shipyard, the country's leading shipbuilder, yesterday handed over an offshore patrol vessel built for Kenya at a cost of $18 million.
www.google.com www.google.com
Here's a video.
 
Previously unknown shipbuilders (unknown to me at least) launch ships all the time. I have no idea who these people are (probably new, having a Chittagong yard) and they launched this 3200 DWT coaster recently, probably for container service to India and Thailand from Dhaka Inland Container River Terminal. This was initiated and completed in the middle of the whole Covid thing.

At least two dozen or more of this 2500~3500 DWT class are launched each year, mainly for local riverine transport of bulk and container goods.

www.bairdmaritime.com

Bangladesh's Delta Shipyard launches cargo ship for local operator - Baird Maritime

Delta Shipyard, a subsidiary of Bangladesh’s Seacom Group, recently launched a new cargo vessel at its facilities in Chittagong. Roknoor-32 is the first in a series ..
www.bairdmaritime.com www.bairdmaritime.com
 
