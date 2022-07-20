What's new

Bangladesh sets $67 billion export target for current fiscal year

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,369
-5
12,880

Bangladesh sets $67 billion export target for current fiscal year​

ECONOMY

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:18 pm

Fifty-eight billion dollar is expected to be earned from the goods exports and rest from service sector.
ctg_port_2_1.png

File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh government has set a $67 billion export target for the current fiscal year.

"Export target for current fiscal has been set as $67 billion. Of these, $58 billion will come from goods exporting and $9 billion from the service sector," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP said during a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday (20 July).

"The backbone of any country's economic development is finding suitable policies and implementing them timely. Also, the government's assistance in helping the private sector's growth is important," the commerce minister added.

According to the recently passed FY22-23 budget, Bangladesh's GDP growth rate is 7.25%. The current fiscal year's export target is 11% higher than the last fiscal.

During the press briefing, the minister further said: "The Russia-Ukraine war has been affecting supply chains and raising prices of many necessary commodities. Especially food items."

"Inflation and joblessness is creasing in America and Europe. According to the IMF, the global growth rate would be 4.4%, and in the year next year it might be even lower," he added.

Actual goods export was $52 billion during the last fiscal and the service sector's actual earnings was $8 billion.

Meanwhile, the actual export of the ready-made garment sector during the last fiscal was $42.2 billion. The target has been set at $46 billion in the current fiscal for this sector.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government will offer policy support to ensure the export target is met.

"A combined effort by the government and private sector will help us achieve the export target," the minister said.

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh sets $67 billion export target for current fiscal year

Fifty-eight billion dollar is expected to be earned from the goods exports and rest from service sector.
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,951
3
33,904
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:

Bangladesh sets $67 billion export target for current fiscal year​

ECONOMY

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 12:18 pm

Fifty-eight billion dollar is expected to be earned from the goods exports and rest from service sector.
ctg_port_2_1.png

File photo. Picture: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The Bangladesh government has set a $67 billion export target for the current fiscal year.

"Export target for current fiscal has been set as $67 billion. Of these, $58 billion will come from goods exporting and $9 billion from the service sector," Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP said during a press briefing at the secretariat on Wednesday (20 July).

"The backbone of any country's economic development is finding suitable policies and implementing them timely. Also, the government's assistance in helping the private sector's growth is important," the commerce minister added.

According to the recently passed FY22-23 budget, Bangladesh's GDP growth rate is 7.25%. The current fiscal year's export target is 11% higher than the last fiscal.

During the press briefing, the minister further said: "The Russia-Ukraine war has been affecting supply chains and raising prices of many necessary commodities. Especially food items."

"Inflation and joblessness is creasing in America and Europe. According to the IMF, the global growth rate would be 4.4%, and in the year next year it might be even lower," he added.

Actual goods export was $52 billion during the last fiscal and the service sector's actual earnings was $8 billion.

Meanwhile, the actual export of the ready-made garment sector during the last fiscal was $42.2 billion. The target has been set at $46 billion in the current fiscal for this sector.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the government will offer policy support to ensure the export target is met.

"A combined effort by the government and private sector will help us achieve the export target," the minister said.

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh sets $67 billion export target for current fiscal year

Fifty-eight billion dollar is expected to be earned from the goods exports and rest from service sector.
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
Click to expand...

Out of the $67 Billion earned, $50 Billion will make it to India as remittances siphoned off by Indian illegals working in Bangladesh, payments for useless low grade Indian FMCG products like Hajmola and Chaywanprash, and of course tourism proceeds paid by Bangladeshis going to India - thereby keeping Indian economy alive.

That's why Indians and Modi will keep being happy, remembering our continual contribution to their economy.

Bhakts will however still keep calling us 'termites', ghuspetia etc. and accuse us of invading their land of milk and honey by aadhar card fraud.

I have some choice words for this India agent commerce minister Tipu Munshi in Hasina's cabinet, but I will desist.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Bangladesh RMG exports achieve full year target in 10 months
Replies
0
Views
162
Destranator
D
U
Bangladesh's exports hit all-time high of over 52 bln USD in FY 2021-22
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
B
Export earnings cross $50 billion in FY22
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
ghost250
Export earnings cross $50b riding on RMG
2
Replies
17
Views
559
UKBengali
U
B
Eyes on $100 billion apparel export by 2030
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
leonblack08
leonblack08

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom