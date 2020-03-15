Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,360
- -5
Bangladesh sends medicines to Indonesia
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 20:02, Aug 07,2021
https://www.newagebd.net/article/145719/bangladesh-sends-medicines-to-indonesia
UNB photo
The government has extended supply of medicines to Indonesia in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The consignment of the essential Covid-19 medicines has already reached Jakarta where the coronavirus has taken a serious toll recently.
These medicines, sent in spirit of friendship, have been provided as per the directive of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
In the process, Bangladesh remains committed to stand beside Indonesia and other South-East Asian countries.
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta has handed over the medicines to the local authorities.
Beacon Pharma, a Bangladeshi Private Pharmaceuticals company, has joined with the efforts of the government to support the brotherly people of Indonesia.
United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 20:02, Aug 07,2021
https://www.newagebd.net/article/145719/bangladesh-sends-medicines-to-indonesia
UNB photo
The government has extended supply of medicines to Indonesia in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The consignment of the essential Covid-19 medicines has already reached Jakarta where the coronavirus has taken a serious toll recently.
These medicines, sent in spirit of friendship, have been provided as per the directive of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.
In the process, Bangladesh remains committed to stand beside Indonesia and other South-East Asian countries.
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Jakarta has handed over the medicines to the local authorities.
Beacon Pharma, a Bangladeshi Private Pharmaceuticals company, has joined with the efforts of the government to support the brotherly people of Indonesia.