Bangladesh sends fifth relief cargo flight to Turkey

Bangladesh sends fifth relief cargo flight to Turkey


70 tons of relief goods for Turkish earthquake victims have been sent from Bangladesh on a special cargo flight late Friday (10 march), reports Ankara-based Anadolu Agency news.

The cargo flight transported a generous donation of 400 tents, 300 beds (mattresses), 300 sleeping bags, and 700 blankets, TIKA says.

The shipment was personally overseen by Turkish Ambassador Ramis Sen and TİKA Bangladesh Coordinator Sevki Mert Baris, who were both present at the airport.

Baris told Anadolu, "I want to share my gratitude with our Bangladeshi sisters and brothers from all walks of life. They have shown how they like Turkey so much once more."

He added, "Thousands of people came to TIKA's office together with not only the needy items but also they brought their teardrops and emotions. Witnessing this was very impressive and touching for us and this was the most unforgettable moment."


According to official sources, this is the fifth Turkish special cargo flight to carry relief items since Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) started receiving donations in Bangladesh on 8 February - the second day after the devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and killed more than 46,000 while affecting millions.

Bangladeshis are seeking to provide cash aid to quake victims via a banking channel, and the Turkish Embassy is awaiting approval from the Bangladeshi government, sources say.

Bangladesh sends fifth relief cargo flight to Turkey

70 tons of relief goods for Turkish earthquake victims have been sent from Bangladesh on a special cargo flight late Friday (10 march), reports Ankara-based Anadolu Agency news. The cargo flight transported a generous donation of 400 tents, 300 beds (mattresses), 300 sleeping bags, and 700...
