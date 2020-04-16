Bangladesh sends 3,360 kg of glassware to Lebanon as emergency aid

The Government of Bangladesh and the FBBCI recently sent 3,360 kg of glassware in a joint initiative as emergency aid by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.The Lebanese government has expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for the gift.A huge blast in the Lebanese port of Beirut on August 4 caused severe damage and extensive casualties. At that time, the glass of doors and windows of various residences, factories and installations in Beirut were broken.The Lebanese government, through the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut, asked the Bangladesh government for assistance in glassware in this regard.Earlier, food and emergency medical supplies were sent to Lebanon on behalf of the Bangladesh government after the devastating explosion.