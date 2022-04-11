What's new

Bangladesh sees Pakistan situation as internal matter

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,947
-5
12,141
Bangladesh sees Pakistan situation as internal matter

BANGLADESH

UNB
11 April, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 09:14 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh sees Pakistan situation as internal matter

“It’s their internal matter,” Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told media
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

“It’s their internal matter,” Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told media​

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo
A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/File Photo

Bangladesh views what is happening in Pakistan on the political front as their "internal matter" and has no comment on that.

However, the political development in Pakistan is being monitored, officials in Dhaka said.

Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted as prime minister early Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner, his opposition pushed Khan out with 174 votes — two more than the required simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.

"It's their internal matter," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told the media on Sunday when his comment was sought on the situation in Pakistan.


Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister of Pakistan after Imran exit

Pakistani lawmakers convened Monday to choose a new prime minister, capping a tumultuous week of political drama that saw the ouster of Imran Khan as premier and a constitutional crisis narrowly averted after the country's top court stepped in, reports Associated Press.

But lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned collectively just ahead of the vote and more than 100 of them walked out of the National Assembly.


Imran Khan's party announces mass resignations from Pak National Assembly
The walkout followed an impassionate speech by Khan's ally, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who defended Khan, lauding what he described as Khan's independence and refusal to bow to US pressure. "We boycott this election according to the decision of our party, and we are resigning," Qureshi said.

After the walkout, opposition lawmakers started voting on the new prime minister, with opposition lawmaker Shahbaz Sharif as the only contender. He is the brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but his election will not guarantee a clear path forward — or solve Pakistan's many economic problems, including high inflation and a soaring energy crisis, according to AP.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
360
0
556
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
Let this be a lesson for Bangladesh.
You can never be independent if your bureucracy have interest in a foreign country. Interests that can be easily compromised or blackmailed so that national independency is at stake.

Bureucracy should not:
- sending children for studies in a potentially. hostile nation
- have property in a potentially hostile nation
- have businesses in potential hostile nation
- be allowed to recieve money from individuals or businesses in potential hostile nation
- Be allowed to meet foreign dignitarie from potential hostile nation
 
Last edited:
JX-1

JX-1

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2022
106
1
165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It was Bangladesh pulling the strings all along guys. Biden is a puppet of Sheikh Hasina.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
FM Momen not going to Pakistan; FS to represent Bangladesh in OIC CFM
Replies
8
Views
534
Bilal9
Bilal9
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM IMRAN KHAN, PTI MNAS TO ATTEND VOTE ON NO-TRUST MOTION
Replies
6
Views
310
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
B
Ziaur Rahman’s 'Peyare Pakistan' tune still played by BNP: Bangladesh PM Hasina
Replies
14
Views
379
bluesky
B
B
Withdrawal of sanctions on RAB: Momen seeks support of US lawmakers
Replies
2
Views
356
bluesky
B
B
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai
Replies
1
Views
295
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom