Bangladesh sees new record in power generation

Bangladesh has reached a new height in power generation as 12,057 megawatts (MW) electricity was produced on Wednesday, which was the highest power generation in the country’s history.

the total power generation capacity of the country has reached 21,282 MW,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told said.

The ministry’s information said 53 power stations with a generation capacity of 13,266 MW will be commissioned from 2020 to 2026. Presently, 93 percent of people in the country have access to electricity usage.

"The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina generated 12,057 MW electricity last night (Wednesday)….with production,"We have the capacity to generate more electricity against the demand of consumers and the government is firmly committed to supply uninterrupted electricity to every household by 2021," he added.The state minister said the government is planning to increase the country's power generation capacity to 24,000MW by 2021, aiming to supply uninterrupted electricity to all the consumers."The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working restlessly to ensure smooth supply of electricity in affordable price for all the people of the country …. We are working for supplying uninterrupted power to all," Nasrul said.The government augmented generation of power, expanded transmission lines, distribution lines and improved capacity of other sectors to further raise the economic growth up to Bangladesh's becoming a middle-income country by 2021, he added.