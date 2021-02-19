Bangladesh seeks US’s technical support in preserving Sundarbans: foreign minister

Published on 09:51 PM, February 18, 2021File photo of the world’s largest mangrove forest SundarbansStar Digital Report"Bangladesh needs technology transfer from the US," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said when US Ambassador Earl Miller met the foreign minister at his office today.Recalling his recent telephone discussion with US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Momen reiterated Bangladesh's keenness to work with the US, both bilaterally and multilaterally, on the issue of climate change, including during the upcoming COP26 of the UNFCCC to be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom in November 2021.Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, having a large coastal region that faces risks of inundation with the sea level rise caused by the melting of glaciers amid rising global temperature.Bangladesh is now the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and is set working on behalf of the climate vulnerable countries in the global negotiations to limit carbon emission as well as climate finance.Joe Biden's joining the Paris Climate Agreement has generated high hopes on the issue of tackling climate change.During the meeting, Momen and Miller discussed ways and means to further enhance the existing bilateral relations between two friendly nations and agreed on the prospect of closer ties after the assumption of the new US Administration.He sought more US investment in the Economic Zones and High-Tech parks, a prioritized area of development.The foreign minister thanked for the continued support from the US on the Rohingya issue, underscoring that the repatriation of them remains the priority for Bangladesh.Momen also reiterated that Rashed Chowdhury, the convicted killer of the Father of the Nation, should be deported from the US without further delay.The US Ambassador observed that Bangladesh is gaining growing importance within South Asia due to the socio-economic progress being achieved, while reiterating his country's appreciation for Bangladesh for the humanitarian undertaking related to the Rohingya crisis.Miller said the US remains as the most vocal in this regard.He assured continued US engagement in Bangladesh's socio-economic development.