Bangladesh seeks UK support to implement $230 billion NAPStaff Correspondent | Published: 01:54, Aug 29,2022
Bangladesh seeks UK support to implement $230 billion NAP
Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin on Sunday said that Bangladesh will require $ 230 billion till 2030 to implement the newly formulated National Adaptation Plan for combating climate change.
‘We will mobilise our domestic resources despite it would be very difficult to implement and attain 113 activities under eight thematic areas identified in the NAP without International and bilateral support. So we are promoting and encouraging cooperation and support from developed countries like United Kingdom,’ he said after a delegation led by British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson called on the minister at the secretariat.
Deputy minister Habibun Nahar, secretary Farhina Ahmed, additional secretaries Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Md Maniruzzaman, Sanjay Kumar Bhowmick and senior officials of British High Commission attended the bilateral meeting, said a press release.
Shahab Uddin said that Bangladesh was doing its best with its limited resources to protect and preserve environment and biodiversity and to tackle climate change. In the updated Nationally Determined Contributions, Bangladesh has increased quantified economy-wide emission reduction targets from 15 per cent to 21.85 per cent below the business-as-usual level by 2030.
‘We are looking forward to the committed $ 100 billion by the developed countries to tackle climate change,’ he said.
British high commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson assured that his country will provide necessary assistance to Bangladesh in related the activities to combat the effects of climate change, medical waste management and technical research.