Bangladesh seeks soft IFC loans for private sector

Jun 14, 2016
Kamal seeks soft IFC loans for private sector

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has requested the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to provide private sector with loans on simple conditions. He put forward the proposal at a virtual meeting with IFC managing director Makhtar Sop Diop on the sidelines of the ongoing annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Kamal seeks soft IFC loans for private sector
Published: October 19, 2021 10:17:01
AHM Mustafa Kamal
AHM Mustafa Kamal


Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has requested the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to provide private sector with loans on simple conditions.

He put forward the proposal at a virtual meeting with IFC managing director Makhtar Sop Diop on the sidelines of the ongoing annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, says a press release.

Mr Kamal praised the IFC for its support in issuing "Bangla Bond" in the London Stock Exchange in 2019.

He also expressed gratitude to the IMF for continuation of investment cooperation to the private sector, manufacturing industry and the new entrepreneurs during the pandemic period.

During the meeting the two sides discussed about issuance of Taka bond in the Bangladesh's stock market, economic sector reforms, country strategy of the IFC, and investment through public private partnership.

