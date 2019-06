Bangladesh seeks Indian investments in 100 Special Economic Zones

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Momen took over his charge five months back and former diplomat Jaishankar who took over as the new external affairs minister last month.

New Delhi has already approved the 150 metres long 4-lane bridge which is expected to connect Tripura with Chittagong port in Bangladesh, and which is only around 70 km away from the Indo-Bangla border.



As reported earlier, this connectivity will play a critical role in the proposed economic corridor which will traverse through India, China, and Myanmar, and is expected to be completed by next March.



The Central government has already approved Tripura Government’s proposal for setting up a second integrated check-post in the state which will help in improving the trade, commerce and relations with neighbouring Bangladesh, said, Lahiri.