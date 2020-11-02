Bangladesh seeks increased FDI in economic zones

UNB, Dhaka"We're making calibrated efforts to strengthen institutional and professional capacity in this regard," he said, mentioning that FDI can play a significant role in accelerating industrialization, increasing employment, enhancing exports and transfer of higher skills and technology.The foreign minister was addressing a webinar titled "Increasing FDI into the Economic Zones of Bangladesh: Role of Ministry of Foreign Affairs".Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen; Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority Paban Chowdhury; heads of Bangladesh missions abroad, investors and senior officials from different ministries and departments took part in the webinar.Dr Momen said the economy of Bangladesh is moving in the right direction under the right leadership, and a GDP growth of 10 percent will enable the country to fulfill the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for a 'Sonar Bangla'.Dr Momen said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its global network of missions, continues to play its due role in attracting more foreign investment to Bangladesh."An overarching objective of our foreign policy and diplomacy is to achieve the goals of economic diplomacy," he added.