It is a good initiative. However, it remains to be seen how effective it will be to the US industrialists. The Govt there certainly does not have the power to dictate its companies where to invest. The US companies have a very strong foothold in the South American countries where the Corporate US invests to use cheap labor there and export the goods to its home market.



I wonder, if the US companies will see any incentives to in vest in a far away country that lies half the world away. I also doubt BD side is ready to accept any big FDIs.



China is very near to BD and it may find BD an attractive destination for those of its export-oriented companies that still make labor-intensive cheap goods.

