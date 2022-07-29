What's new

Bangladesh seeks $2.0b from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,424
-6
12,992

Bangladesh seeks $2.0b from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy​

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: July 29, 2022 10:43:38 | Updated: July 29, 2022 11:18:21
1659069818.jpg

-Representational Image

The government has requested $2.0 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank in budget aid to prop up the economy on the edge due to the Ukraine-Russia war following the pandemic.

Bangladesh asked for fund assistance of $1.0 billion from the ADB and $750 million from the World Bank and another $250 million from its fund for the countries affected by climate change, according to Economic Relations Division officials, reports bdnews24.com.

The government also applied to borrow $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund or IMF.

Md Abdul Baki, additional secretary at the ERD’s World Bank Wing, said: “We’ve forwarded a plan to the World Bank seeking $25 million assistance in each of the next three fiscal years.”
Bangladesh is likely to finalise a structure for the fund assistance in a meeting with the World Bank slated for October.

In the 2020-21 financial year, the government reached an agreement for $500 million to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the World Bank has released $25 million so far. The rest of the fund will arrive this financial year.

Pear Mohammad, additional secretary at the ERD’s ADB Wing, said the $1 billion assistance from Bangladesh’s Asian development partner is to balance out the potential impact of the global food price hike on the economy.

He added that Bangladesh applied for the fund in April. “The ADB has not said anything conclusive so far. But we're hoping that they will soon let us know.”

The government will table a $500 million or a $250 million per fiscal year plan.

Before this, the ADB agreed to deliver $940 million in funds to combat the pandemic.

Pear said the lending agency is yet to release another $250 million as part of the agreement, which will arrive in the first half of this financial year.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

Bangladesh seeks $2.0b from World Bank, ADB to stabilise economy

The government has requested $2.0 billion from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank in budget aid to prop up the economy on the edge due to the Ukraine-Russia war following the pandemic. Bangladesh asked for fund assistance of $1.0 billion from the ADB and $750 million from the World...
thefinancialexpress.com.bd thefinancialexpress.com.bd
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
347
-6
439
Country
India
Location
India
I know for a fact that as a consequence of this a lot of Bangladeshi companies are quickly restructuring and professionalising their businesses to improve investment attractibility to WB and ADB.

Probably a good thing in the long run if WB decides to extend aid.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,073
4
34,059
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Well this is in addition of the $4.5 Billion from IMF.

What is spooking these people?

The fading prospect of stealing more money?
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
19,441
7
24,110
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
"prop up the economy on the edge"


No BD economy is not on the "edge" as they say.

BD government can slash areas of public spending as alternative but it thinks that cheapish loans are a better option.

The country is in no way in a dire crisis and the money it is looking for is just 20% of its total foreign currency reserves.
 
D

Destranator

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
3,140
-2
5,731
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Bilal9 said:
Well this is in addition of the $4.5 Billion from IMF.

What is spooking these people?

The fading prospect of stealing more money?
Click to expand...
My prediction was the govt would trigger the panick button as soon as the reserves deplete below the $40 billion mark (keeping in mind that our imports last financial year was $80 billion+) - this is exactly how it has turned out.
The govt is being proactive by lining up forex support rather than wait until the well is completely dry. Having said that, Kamal chora must be replaced by a competent finance professional with solid experience in macroeconomic and fiscal management. We cannot have an incompetent fraud in charge of fiscal policy-making. This dude forces the bureaucracy to dish out misleading propaganda to paint a rosy picture.
It was only a few weeks ago when he said we don't need external forex support and look where we are now.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh asked for $5,000 million loan from the World Bank
Replies
3
Views
382
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh bags highest $6.79 billion foreign aid in nine months
Replies
7
Views
453
bluesky
B
AmiEktaKharapChele
Forex reserves stabilise at $40b, for now
Replies
1
Views
129
mb444
mb444
B
ADB to provide another $150m for Bangladesh's CMSMEs
Replies
0
Views
286
bluesky
B
B
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Replies
10
Views
638
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom