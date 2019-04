Bangladesh second fastest growing economy: IMF

Projects less inflationary pressure ahead

The World Bank, which does not use calendar year in its projections like its counterpart IMF, said Bangladesh would be among the five fastest growing economies in the world this fiscal year with its 7.3 percent growth.



The Asian Development Bank tipped Bangladesh to log in the fastest economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region in fiscal 2019-20. This fiscal year, the economy will grow at 8 percent.



The two multilateral lenders' projections for this fiscal year, however, are lower than the prediction of the government: 8.13 percent.