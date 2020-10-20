What's new

Bangladesh says it 'will join the world's nuclear powers'

Black_cats

Bangladesh says it 'will join the world's nuclear powers'

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
reassures the international community nuclear powers will be used for peace, and calls on Russia to proceed with their support.
By ILH Staff

Published on 10-11-2021 19:05
Last modified: 10-12-2021 09:10

Bangladesh says it 'will join the world's nuclear powers'

Bangladesh has now become the 33rd country to possess a nuclear reactor for electricity production.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at the inauguration of the reactor pressure vessel's installation, announced this week the beginning of the country's nuclear era, promising responsibility and competence in their usage of this form of energy.

"We will join the world's nuclear powers, but for peace. This will ensure power generation, which will reach the rural people and elevate their socio-economic condition," she said.

Construction of the country's first power plant began in November 2017, after the 2015 deal struck with Russia which guaranteed a $12.65 billion investment with the objective of setting up two power plants. The first one, currently being finalized, is located 100 miles from the capital city of Dhaka and is expected to commence commercial operation in 2024.

The country's government is now setting its sights on their second power plant, searching for what would constitute a suitable location for such an endeavor and making sure they have Russia's full support in their ambitious enterprise.

"Once the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is completed, we'll go for setting up another in the southern region of the country. We need constant Russian support in this regard," said Prime Minister Hasina on Monday.

 
Indos

Indos

Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Not a good idea to build Nuclear power plant for densely populated country like Bangladesh. The risk is too great as we can see on Japan Fukushima tragedy.

Better use solar panel on every house hold roof and in the future I believe we can generate electricity efficiently using sea waves.
 
Falconless

Falconless

Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indos said:
Not a good idea to build Nuclear power plant for densely populated country like Bangladesh. The risk is too great as we can see on Japan Fukushima tragedy.

Better use solar panel on every house hold roof and in the future I believe we can generate electricity efficiently using sea waves.
Bruh literally only two major incidents in 70 years of use. Now compare that to dam collapses and Coal and fuel plants just exploding.
 
Indos

Indos

Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Falconless said:
Bruh literally only two major incidents in 70 years of use. Now compare that to dam collapses and Coal and fuel plants just exploding.
Fukushima tragedy is more like permanent, radioactive wave is still high there and people dont live there any more, except very few,

It is different with dam collapse as in the next day people can live there again. Never heard any power plants exploding in Indonesia
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
if bangla baby goes hot for nuclear, then sugar daddy 56 inch modi will be offended why banglababy dared to become nuclear she should be under india feet worshipping not becoming independent lady.
First banglababy was flirting like whore with china, even winking at pakistan now she wants to become nuclear independent.
indian dhoti is gonna be on fire.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Azadkashmir said:
if bangla baby goes hot for nuclear, then sugar daddy 56 inch modi will be offended why banglababy dared to become nuclear she should be under india feet worshipping not becoming independent lady.
First banglababy was flirting like whore with china, even winking at pakistan now she wants to become nuclear independent.
indian dhoti is gonna be on fire.
Woh someone's nikers are in a twist

It's for energy purposes - we have multiple such things in Pak and a dozens and dozens of countries use it for energy

You just need permission from some authorities and they do regular checkups on if it's being used only for peaceful purposes

Suspiciouns of a country using nuclear only happens when country refuse to meet these checkups and thier demand

Don't know what's the issue here?
Like I genuinely fail to see it
 
Black_cats

South Korea interested to help Bangladesh’s second nuke plant construction

Lee Jang-keun


South Korean Ambassador in Dhaka Lee Jang-keun has informed that his country is interested to help Bangladesh in setting up another nuclear power plant.

The ambassador gave the information while talking to the journalists after a programme in the historic Panamnagar, an ancient Mughal era city at Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday announced her government’s plan to set up another nuclear power plant in the Southern part of the country.

Asked to comment on the plan, the South Korean ambassador said that his country can assist Bangladesh in setting up the second nuclear power plant as it has world-class technical expertise in building nuclear power plants.

Mr Lee mentioned that South Korea is engaged in setting up a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

He, however, mentioned that financial resources can be mobilised through joint initiatives by the private and public sectors.

On Sunday, while addressing the installation programme of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) of Power unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina disclosed a plan to set up another nuclear power plant after completion of the RNPP project.


“We’re looking for a place in the Southern region… It’s difficult to find hard soil there but we’re surveying various islands and different places to find a suitable one” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, the South Korean ambassador noted that Korean companies want to expand their cooperation in diversified sectors apart from the RMG.

Korean companies want to engage in the ICT and infrastructure sector also, he said adding that Korean company Samsung has already been engaged in the construction of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport extension project.

Earlier, the Ambassador visited the historical Panamnagar, an ancient city at Sonargaon Upazila. A heritage building of the Sonargaon known as Sardar Bari was restored with the financial support of Korean company YoungOne.

Korea is also interested in the restoration of another heritage building in this ancient city, an official said.

The ambassador was accompanied by a delegation of the Diplomatic Correspondents’ Association (DCAB). Top officials of the YoungOne, including its President Jahangir Sadat, were present in the programme.

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sainthood 101 said:
Woh someone's nikers are in a twist

It's for energy purposes - we have multiple such things in Pak and a dozens and dozens of countries use it for energy

You just need permission from some authorities and they do regular checkups on if it's being used only for peaceful purposes

Suspiciouns of a country using nuclear only happens when country refuse to meet these checkups and thier demand

Don't know what's the issue here?
Like I genuinely fail to see it
nickers in a twist its modi dhoti in a twist.
 
