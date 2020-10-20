Bangladesh says it 'will join the world's nuclear powers'

South Korea interested to help Bangladesh’s second nuke plant construction

Lee Jang-keunSouth Korean Ambassador in Dhaka Lee Jang-keun has informed that his country is interested to help Bangladesh in setting up another nuclear power plant.The ambassador gave the information while talking to the journalists after a programme in the historic Panamnagar, an ancient Mughal era city at Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday announced her government’s plan to set up another nuclear power plant in the Southern part of the country.Asked to comment on the plan, the South Korean ambassador said that his country can assist Bangladesh in setting up the second nuclear power plant as it has world-class technical expertise in building nuclear power plants.Mr Lee mentioned that South Korea is engaged in setting up a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.He, however, mentioned that financial resources can be mobilised through joint initiatives by the private and public sectors.On Sunday, while addressing the installation programme of the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) of Power unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina disclosed a plan to set up another nuclear power plant after completion of the RNPP project.“We’re looking for a place in the Southern region… It’s difficult to find hard soil there but we’re surveying various islands and different places to find a suitable one” the prime minister said.Meanwhile, the South Korean ambassador noted that Korean companies want to expand their cooperation in diversified sectors apart from the RMG.Korean companies want to engage in the ICT and infrastructure sector also, he said adding that Korean company Samsung has already been engaged in the construction of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport extension project.Earlier, the Ambassador visited the historical Panamnagar, an ancient city at Sonargaon Upazila. A heritage building of the Sonargaon known as Sardar Bari was restored with the financial support of Korean company YoungOne.Korea is also interested in the restoration of another heritage building in this ancient city, an official said.The ambassador was accompanied by a delegation of the Diplomatic Correspondents’ Association (DCAB). Top officials of the YoungOne, including its President Jahangir Sadat, were present in the programme.