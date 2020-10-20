Black_cats
Bangladesh says it 'will join the world's nuclear powers'
Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
reassures the international community nuclear powers will be used for peace, and calls on Russia to proceed with their support.
By ILH Staff
Published on 10-11-2021 19:05
Last modified: 10-12-2021 09:10
Bangladesh has now become the 33rd country to possess a nuclear reactor for electricity production.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at the inauguration of the reactor pressure vessel's installation, announced this week the beginning of the country's nuclear era, promising responsibility and competence in their usage of this form of energy.
"We will join the world's nuclear powers, but for peace. This will ensure power generation, which will reach the rural people and elevate their socio-economic condition," she said.
Construction of the country's first power plant began in November 2017, after the 2015 deal struck with Russia which guaranteed a $12.65 billion investment with the objective of setting up two power plants. The first one, currently being finalized, is located 100 miles from the capital city of Dhaka and is expected to commence commercial operation in 2024.
The country's government is now setting its sights on their second power plant, searching for what would constitute a suitable location for such an endeavor and making sure they have Russia's full support in their ambitious enterprise.
"Once the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is completed, we'll go for setting up another in the southern region of the country. We need constant Russian support in this regard," said Prime Minister Hasina on Monday.
