Bangladesh, Saudi to sign deals on security, pilgrimage​

Published on 12:00 AM, November 11, 2022DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENTBangladesh and Saudi Arabia will sign two agreements -- one on security cooperation and another on Mecca Road Initiative -- as Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud arrives in Dhaka today on a two-day visit.The agreement on security cooperation is aimed at improving capacity building, skill development and exchange of visits of security personnel between the two countries, said foreign ministry officials.The agreement on Mecca Road Initiative is meant to facilitate pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia.Earlier, pilgrims had to wait for a long time in queues for immigration procedures while going for hajj. But from now on, the procedures will be completed in Dhaka to reduce hassles, an official said.The initiative that was introduced temporarily in Bangladesh last year will be a permanent feature once the agreement is signed, he said.During his two-day visit, Al-Daoud will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.Saudi Arabia is the largest overseas labour market for Bangladeshis. Presently, about 22 lakh Bangladeshis work there.Meanwhile, Dhaka is seeking friendly favours from Riyadh, as Bangladesh, like most other countries, is facing an energy crisis.Against this backdrop, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia agreed to form a joint task-force for energy cooperation. Saudi Arabia also assured Bangladesh of investing in Eastern Refinery and supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) on an urgent basis.At the joint commission meetings between the two countries on October 30-31, the two sides discussed Saudi investment for a 1000-MW solar power plant and 730 MW gas-fired power plant in Bangladesh.Saudi Arabia is also providing financial and political support to Bangladesh for addressing the Rohingya crisis.