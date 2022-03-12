Bangladesh RMG exports to US soar 45.53pc in January

Destranator said: The US imported ready-made garment (RMG) items worth US$756 million from Bangladesh in January 2022, marking a 45.53 per cent growth, according to OTEXA, an affiliate of the US Department of Commerce. Bangladesh exported goods worth $519 million to the US in January 2021. Click to expand...

It is a great news that BD exports are growing fast in the USA. But, on the other hand when the BD garment exports are $519 million in January, the Vietnamese exports are $1.27 billion in the same month. So, we have little reason to remain complacent.Note also that China has built other high end metal and plastic-based industries that is raising the labor costs.Garments is a low end products. So, with a rising labor costs, the Chinese garments market will be squeezed gradually and the market will be be taken over by other producing countries like BD, Pakistan or Vietnam.