Bangladesh RMG exports to US grow fastest among competitors in H1

Exporters see more growth as Trump threatens tariff on China apparel

A file photo shows workers arranging clothes at a ready-made garments factory on the outskirt in Dhaka. Country’s apparel exports to the US in the first half of 2019 registered highest growth among the competitor countries as US buyers shifted orders from China to Bangladesh and other countries due to the on-going US-China trade tension. — New Age photo