Bangladesh rich in archaeological wealth

There are 475 conserved archaeological sites in the country representing Buddhist, Hindu and Muslim eras. Of these, in 1985 two-ruins of the Buddhist Vihara of Paharpur and historical Mosque City in Bagerhat were declared World Heritage sites.

While Buddhist archaeological sites dominates the ancient past of Bangladesh, from medieval period onward, dominance of archaeological sites of Muslim period is visible.

There are also five other archaeological objects- Halud Vihar of Naogaon; Lalmai Mountains of Comilla; Mahastangarh and adjoining area in Bogura; Jaggaddal Vihara of Naogaon and Lalbagh Fort in Dhaka - are in tentative World Heritage list.

This far, five archaeological objectives of BC (Before Christ) era- Wari-Bateshwar in Narsgingdi (4th century BC); Mahastangarh, in Bogra (4th century BC); oldest stone inscription found in Mahastangarh (3rd century BC); Dibor Digi Ashoka Pillar in Naogaon and Megalithic Monument, Jaintia in Sylhet have been unearthed.

Wari-Bateshwar

Buddhist Vihara in Bikrampur

Halud Vihara

Sitakot Monastery

Paharpur

Mahastangarh

Mainamati

Shatt(60)-Gumbad Mosque

Lalbagh Fort

Kantanagar Temple

Sonargaon

Saat(7) Gumbaz Mosque



Other attractions