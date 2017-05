BD has the worst revenue collection as a percentage of GDP, even compared to otherS Asian countries like Pakistan and India. This is currently hitting it's infrastructure development as it is heavily reliant on loans from sources such as ADB, Japan, China and even India to build large infrastructure projects.For the sake of consistency let us use IMF figures as a lot of people do not have faith in BDgovernment figures. Below shows actual/estimated GDP Growth rates and government revenue as share of GDP for the period 2015-2022 for BD, Pakistan and India:Bangladesh Gross domestic product, constant prices Percent change6.812 6.923 6.903 7.000 7.000 7.000 7.000 7.000Bangladesh General government revenue Percent of GDP9.920 10.400 10.831 11.855 12.340 12.814 13.120 13.118India Gross domestic product, constant prices Percent change7.934 6.828 7.179 7.685 7.791 7.921 8.089 8.154India General government revenue Percent of GDP20.389 21.329 20.868 20.821 20.855 20.902 20.949 20.996Pakistan Gross domestic product, constant prices Percent change4.038 4.707 5.000 5.200 6.000 5.700 5.900 5.900Pakistan General government revenue Percent of GDP14.491 15.246 15.123 15.817 15.731 15.782 15.826 15.850As you can see, India stays almost constant at 20-21% GDP ratio, while Pakistan edges up from 14.5% to 15.9%. BD is the star performer here with government revenue rising from 9.9% to 13.1%.Now BD has far more scope to increase government revenue as it is starting from a very low base, but if these projections from IMF hold true, then BD government finances 5 years from now should allow far more development projects from internal funding be it infrastructure, education, R&D etc.+ others, any thoughts?