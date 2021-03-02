Bangladesh requests China to name exhibition centre after Bangabandhu

MIR MOSTAFIZUR RAHAMAN | Published: March 03, 2021 09:59:38Bangladesh has proposed to name Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre after Bangabandhu, sources said.According to a commerce ministry letter sent to the Chinese government, the name of this state-of-the-art exhibition centre is proposed to be Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre.China built the Tk 13.03 billion centre at Purbachal city on the outskirts of the capital. China provided Tk 6.26 billion for the project.The centre was handed over to the government of Bangladesh recently.In the letter, Bangladesh argued that since the country is going to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence, it wants to name the centre after Bangabandhu.The exhibition centre will be used as a permanent venue for various product-based fairs throughout the year. This year's Dhaka International Trade Fair will also be held at the venue.The China State Construction Engineering Corporation has built the exhibition centre on 20 acres of land area.The centre has 33,000 square metres of floor space, including an exhibition hall covering 15,418 square meters.It houses a 473-seat multi-functional hall, a 50-seat conference room, six meeting rooms, a 500-seat restaurant, children's play area, prayer room, office room, medical booth, dormitory-guest room and 139 restrooms, and parking space for around 1,500 cars, official data showed.The modern exhibition centre has its own water treatment plant, CATV control room, WiFi system for internet, a modern fountain and remote-controlled entrance gate.Commerce ministry officials said that international trade fairs can be held in this centre throughout the year which will boost export-import trade between Bangladesh and rest of the world.