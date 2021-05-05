What's new

Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Published at 02:32 pm May 8th, 2021
coronavirus

Representational Photo Bigstock

The variant was detected from a sample collected at a Dhaka hospital, says the IEDCR
Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, says the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
The variant has been detected from a sample collected at the Evercare Hospital in capital Dhaka, said ASM Alamgir, the chief scientific officer of the government’s disease control agency.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described it as a "variant of interest," suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums.
More to follow...

OK just stop with all the doomsday stuff. :lol:

Sheesh!

This is Ramzan. People are mostly sleeping during the day, if they aren't working. Not much socialization going on I hope. Thanks to cellphones.

But this Eid hoo-ha will need to be clamped down on. No shopping for Eid in the pandemic.

I hope Sheikh Hasina is taking note....
 
Bangaldesh should adopt smart lockdowns like Pakistan to restrict the flow of the virus - for the most part it seems to have worked well for Pakistan.

It is also the middle ground between doing nothing(like India) and a full blown lock down like the UK.

They should really adopt a policy NOW - ignoring this now wont make things better.

In the UK we have close to 400 cases as of the Indian variant on Friday(thank you for that Mr Rishi Sunak and Priti Patel).....
 
Bilal9 said:
OK just stop with all the doomsday stuff. :lol:

Sheesh!

This is Ramzan. People are mostly sleeping during the day, if they aren't working. Not much socialization going on I hope. Thanks to cellphones.

But this Eid hoo-ha will need to be clamped down on. No shopping for Eid in the pandemic.

I hope Sheikh Hasina is taking note....
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1388775428731457542

This will boomerang so bad.....
 
