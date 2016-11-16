Black_cats
Bangladesh releases 61 Indian fishermen
By South Asia Monitor/IBNS | @indiablooms | 31 Mar 2021, 06:55 pm
At least 61 Indian fishermen, captured by Bangladesh authorities for illegally fishing in their waters, have been released by Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.
Fishermen were locked in Begerhat jail in Bangladesh. On Tuesday, the jail authorities handed them over to the Indian high commission. Thereafter, they were taken to Mongla and allowed to go back to India in their fishing trawlers.
Bangladesh coast guards had arrested 17 fishermen on 3 December, 16 on 26 December last year, and 28 on 31 January this year for illegally venturing into the Bangladeshi waters in the Bay of Bengal.
All detainees then were produced in a court in Bangladesh where the judge ordered to lock them in jail. Later, when all detainees tendered their unconditional apology to the court, the judge ordered their release.
