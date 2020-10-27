What's new

Bangladesh regains 40pc cancelled RMG export orders: Foreign minister

Bangladesh regains 40pc cancelled RMG export orders: Foreign minister
Published: October 27, 2020 22:37:27
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addressing the inaugural function of a month-long art exhibition titled ‘Art Against Corona’ at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Tuesday. –BSS Photo
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen addressing the inaugural function of a month-long art exhibition titled ‘Art Against Corona’ at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Tuesday. –BSS Photo

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh has regained 40 per cent of readymade garment (RMG) export orders, which were cancelled by different countries amid COVID-19, due to efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“Our Honorable Prime Minister talked to her counterparts of different countries so that they don’t break our export supply chain,” he said while inaugurating a month-long art exhibition titled ‘Art Against Corona’ at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital this evening, reports BSS.
Currently, he said, the country’s RMG industries are doing well as the sector is exporting products worth more than three billion US dollars every month.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh has marked the highest GDP growth among all Asian counties during this pandemic period.
He said the World Bank and IMF had predicted that no country would be able to maintain GDP growth more than 3.38 per cent amid the pandemic.
“But Bangladesh achieved 5.2 per cent of it instead of global economic fallout due to the pandemic. It’s a huge success,” the foreign minister said.
He said Dhaka had requested all friendly nations to provide support including food and medical treatment to expatriate Bangladeshis residing in their respective countries when novel coronavirus broke out.
“They kept our request and extended support to our expatriates,” he added.
Dr Momen said the foreign ministry also sent money to the Bangladesh foreign missions for assisting expatriate Bangladeshis while disaster and relief ministry had taken special measures to support the expats’ families living here.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid addressed the event as the special guest while Shilpakala Academy's Director General Liakat Ali Lucky was in the chair
 
But but but....

Amar Baba Tareq said Bangladesh economy going to crash.....


Where are the Jamatis now ? soon a piece of negative propaganda will be posted by the usual quarters


Wannabe American mullah carwasher


Madrasa educated scum licking Tareq's boot all day
 
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh has regained 40 per cent of readymade garment (RMG) export orders, which were cancelled by different countries amid COVID-19, due to efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“Our Honorable Prime Minister talked to her counterparts of different countries so that they don’t break our export supply chain,” he said
Why do our people and leaders live in 6th century world? Why do they think a few phone calls to western leaders by Hasina Bibi have recreated market for our garments? This Momen has destroyed all the contributions and efforts made by the exporting businesses by oiling Hasina Bibi. Otherwise, it is a positive news for the country.

It is the private businesses that import and not their PMs. Momen remains an unusually stupid guy without knowing the difference between left and right. All the BD ministers make same/similar kind of statements time to time to please their Great Leader Hasina Bibi.

হবুচন্দ্র রানী আর সব গবুচন্দ্র মন্ত্রী।
 
