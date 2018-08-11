Bangladesh regains 1st place in UN peacekeeping mission

TBS Report12 September, 2020, 05:55 pmLast modified: 12 September, 2020, 07:40 pmFile photo of Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the United Nations' Peacekeeping operations. Photo: UNBFile photo of Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the United Nations' Peacekeeping operations. Photo: UNBBangladesh has regained its position as the top country in sending troops in the United Nations' peacekeeping missions.The country has sent total 6,731 peacekeepers to the UN peacekeeping operation regaining the first place among countries across the world, read a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate on Saturday.Ethiopia is in the second position with 6,662 peacekeepers followed by Rwanda with 6,322 peacekeepers to the UN operations.Nepal, India and Pakistan have been in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively with Nepal has 5,682 peacekeepers, India has 5,353 and Pakistan has 4,440 in total.Bangladesh first deployed uniformed personnel to serve with the organisation in 1988 when they were deployed to help monitor the armistice between Iran and Iraq. The name of the first operation Bangladesh took part was UNIIMOG. Bangladesh also participated in another peacekeeping operation in Namibia called UNTAG in the same year.Out of total 69 UN peace missions since 1948, Bangladesh has successfully participated in 54 missions. So far, 1,63,887 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have participated in UN mission in 40 different countries. Out of 22 current UN sponsored missions, Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in 09 peacekeeping missions in 08 different countries, according to Bangladesh Army website.In November last year, the Bangladesh Police received the Best Police Unit Award for its contribution to the United Nations peacekeeping operations.The Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (FPU) Rotation 11 was awarded for providing security to the Nyala Super Camp in South Darfur in Sudan and its commendable work on capacity building of Sudan's police.