What's new

Bangladesh regains 1st place in UN peacekeeping mission

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,956
-5
8,624
Bangladesh regains 1st place in UN peacekeeping mission

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
12 September, 2020, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2020, 07:40 pm



File photo of Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the United Nations' Peacekeeping operations. Photo: UNB

File photo of Bangladeshi peacekeepers at the United Nations' Peacekeeping operations. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has regained its position as the top country in sending troops in the United Nations' peacekeeping missions.

The country has sent total 6,731 peacekeepers to the UN peacekeeping operation regaining the first place among countries across the world, read a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate on Saturday.
Ethiopia is in the second position with 6,662 peacekeepers followed by Rwanda with 6,322 peacekeepers to the UN operations.

Nepal, India and Pakistan have been in fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively with Nepal has 5,682 peacekeepers, India has 5,353 and Pakistan has 4,440 in total.

Bangladesh first deployed uniformed personnel to serve with the organisation in 1988 when they were deployed to help monitor the armistice between Iran and Iraq. The name of the first operation Bangladesh took part was UNIIMOG. Bangladesh also participated in another peacekeeping operation in Namibia called UNTAG in the same year.

Out of total 69 UN peace missions since 1948, Bangladesh has successfully participated in 54 missions. So far, 1,63,887 peacekeepers from Bangladesh have participated in UN mission in 40 different countries. Out of 22 current UN sponsored missions, Bangladeshi peacekeepers are deployed in 09 peacekeeping missions in 08 different countries, according to Bangladesh Army website.

In November last year, the Bangladesh Police received the Best Police Unit Award for its contribution to the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The Bangladesh Formed Police Unit (FPU) Rotation 11 was awarded for providing security to the Nyala Super Camp in South Darfur in Sudan and its commendable work on capacity building of Sudan's police.

 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,807
-509
4,759
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
We should engineer new conflicts in Africa and elsewhere, that way, we can benefit from said conflicts by sending thousands and thousands of peacekeepers and milking the UN cash cow.

Am I right or am right ?

This is what we call 'Buttay Sali', literally scheming with sinister overtones.


That's all the UN is good for anyway, they don't really 'perform' unless it's white Caucasians dying anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Homo Sapiens On The Indo-Bangladesh Border: NRC Our Only Hope of Regaining Respect Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
The Ronin Bangladesh now largest contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B For them, walking to Bangladesh is easier from Indian villages Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
B Bangladesh to host 6-day DG-level meeting between border forces BGB, BSF Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B Bangladesh gives traders special permission for hilsa export to India Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
The Ronin Bangladesh Is Constructing New High Commission Complex In Islamabad Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
I China will give 1 lakh doses of corona vaccine free to Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 19
The Ronin Military Cautioned Against Spending Spree In Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 31
The Ronin PM to open Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara virtually Sep 14 Bangladesh Defence Forum 2
The Ronin Bangladesh Navy joins efforts to put out Beirut fire Bangladesh Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top