Bangladesh refuses to accept Pakistan envoy

ByDipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET Bureau|Oct 09, 2018, 07.09 AM ISTNew Delhi: Pakistan's ties with Bangladesh are set to dip further with Dhaka refusing to accept Islamabad's new envoy following allegations of Pakistan's diplomatic mission being misused to perpetrate ISI activities against Dhaka and Delhi.The post of High Commissioner of Pakistan in Dhaka has been vacant since this March.While Islamabad nominated a new envoy to Dhaka Saqlain Syedah, the Hasina government has refused to accept her. The Pakistan High Commission is being chargewith encouraging activities against the Bangladesh government.Sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, alleged that Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka was misusing social media tools such as Facebook to spread disinformation campaign.It is no secret that Pak-Bangla ties are far from cordial and the Hasina government did not budge from executing the 1971 pro-Pak war criminals over the past 10 years despite Pakistan's plea.