Bangladesh reels from the worst flooding in nearly 20 years​

Bangladesh floods: At least 18 people died​

A man receives food aid from Bangladesh army in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Sunamganj on June 20, 2022. - At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities said on June 20. (Photo by MD Abu Sufian Jewel / AFP) (Photo by MD ABU SUFIAN JEWEL/AFP via Getty Images)People collect food aid from Bangladesh army in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Sunamganj on June 20, 2022. - At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities said on June 20. (Photo by MD Abu Sufian Jewel / AFP) (Photo by MD ABU SUFIAN JEWEL/AFP via Getty Images)People gather to collect food aid in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Companiganj on June 20, 2022. - At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities said on June 20. (Photo by Maruf RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by MARUF RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)A family collects their goods before leaving their submerged home after flash floods at Goainghat sub-distric in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 19, 2022. Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 59 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said. (Photo by Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)SYLHET, BANGLADESH - JUNE 19: A baby sleeps in a cyclone shelter after flash floods at Goainghat sub-distric in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 19, 2022. The flooding killed at least 18 people and flooded millions of homes in northeastern India and Bangladesh. (Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)SYLHET, BANGLADESH - JUNE 19: A baby sleeps in a cyclone shelter after flash floods at Goainghat sub-distric in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 19, 2022. The flooding killed at least 18 people and flooded millions of homes in northeastern India and Bangladesh. (Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)SYLHET, BANGLADESH - JUNE 19: An aerial view of houses submerged by water after flash floods at Goainghat sub-distric in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 19, 2022. The flooding killed at least 18 people and flooded millions of homes in northeastern India and Bangladesh. (Photo by Zakir Hossain Chowdhury/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)EmbedCompA patient is taken to upstairs as flood water enter inside Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)A woman holds her child as they evacuate their house submerged in a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfalls in Goyainghat on June 19, 2022. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)EmbedCompPeople try to survive as monsoon rains swamped huge areas of the country, leaving millions of homes underwater in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022. Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 59 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said. (Photo by Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)EmPeople try to survive as monsoon rains swamped huge areas of the country, leaving millions of homes underwater in Sylhet, Bangladesh on June 18, 2022. Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 59 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said. (Photo by Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)EmbedCom