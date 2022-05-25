Bangladesh: Recommendation to increase the number of arms factories.

দেশে সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা বাড়ানোর সুপারিশ​

Recommendation to increase the number of arms factories in the country

নিজস্ব প্রতিবেদক১৩ মে ২০২২ ১২:০০ এএম | আপডেট: ১৩ মে ২০২২ ০৩:০২ এএমadvertisementদেশের সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর চাহিদা বাড়ায় একাধিক সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা (বিওএফ) স্থাপন প্রয়োজন। বিদ্যমান কারখানায় নতুন উৎপাদন-লাইন স্থাপন করা সম্ভব হচ্ছে না। এ কারণে অবিলম্বে অন্তত আরেকটি সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা প্রতিষ্ঠা করা অতি জরুরি। বহিঃশক্তি আক্রমণের ক্ষেত্রে মাত্র একটি সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা ধ্বংসের ঝুঁকি এবং একই স্থানে বিভিন্ন ধরনের বিস্ফোরক ও গোলাবারুদ কারখানা-গোডাউন থাকায় বড় ধরনের দুর্ঘটনার আশঙ্কা রয়েছে।গত বুধবার জাতীয় সংসদ ভবনে অনুষ্ঠিত প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয় সম্পর্কিত স্থায়ী কমিটির বৈঠকে উপস্থাপিত এক প্রতিবেদন থেকে এ তথ্য পাওয়া গেছে। বৈঠকে বাংলাদেশ সমরাস্ত্র কারখানার সার্বিক কার্যক্রম সম্পর্কে আলোচনা হয়।প্রতিরক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয় সম্পর্কিত স্থায়ী কমিটির সভাপতি মোহাম্মদ সুবিদ আলী ভূঁইয়া আমাদের সময়কে বলেন, বিষয়টি নিয়ে আলোচনা চলছে। তবে এখনো কোনো সিদ্ধান্ত হয়নি। এটি নিয়ে পরিকল্পনা প্রয়োজন, বাস্তবায়নও সময় সাপেক্ষ।জানা গেছে, ১৯৬৮ সালে প্রতিষ্ঠিত দেশের একমাত্র সমরাস্ত্র কারখানায় ১৮ ধরনের অস্ত্র উৎপাদিত হয়। একাধিক বিওএফ স্থাপনের প্রয়োজনীয়তার উল্লেখ করে প্রতিবেদনে বলা হয়, দেশের সশস্ত্র বাহিনীর ক্রমবর্ধমান চাহিদা বাড়ায় বিওএফ-এ নতুন নতুন সমরাস্ত্র উৎপাদন লাইন স্থাপনের প্রয়োজনহচ্ছে। কিন্তু বিওএফ-এর বর্তমান স্থানটিতে নতুন কোনো সমরাস্ত্র উৎপাদন লাইন স্থাপন সম্ভব হচ্ছে না। কারণ স্থানাভাব, যে কোনো বহিঃঃশক্তি আক্রমণের ক্ষেত্রে একটি মাত্র সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা ধ্বংসের ঝুঁকি বিদ্যমান। এ ছাড়া বিওএফ-এর একই স্থানে বিভিন্ন ধরনের বিস্ফোরক, গোলাবারুদ কারখানা ও গুদাম থাকায় বড় ধরনের দুর্ঘটনার আশঙ্কা রয়েছে।প্রতিবেদনে প্রতিবেশী দেশের সমরাস্ত্র কারখানার তথ্য উপস্থাপন করা হয়। সেখানে উল্লেখ করা হয়, ভারতে ৪১টি, মিয়ানমারে ২২ থেকে ২৫টি এবং পাকিস্তানে ১৪টি সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা রয়েছে। প্রতিবেদনে বলা হয়, সার্বিক পরিস্থিতি বিবেচনায় বাংলাদেশের জন্য একাধিক সমরাস্ত্র উৎপাদন কারখানা প্রতিষ্ঠা করা প্রয়োজন। বর্তমানে ন্যূনতম আরও একাধিক সমরাস্ত্র উৎপাদন কারখানা অবিলম্বে প্রতিষ্ঠা করা অতীব জরুরি।এদিকে অস্ত্র রপ্তানির বিষয়ে প্রতিবেদনে উল্লেখ করা হয়েছে, বিওএফ উৎপাদিত অস্ত্র ও গোলাবারুদ রপ্তানির বিষয়ে প্রধানমন্ত্রী কর্তৃক ২০১৪ সালের ২১ জানুয়ারি ও ২০১৯ সালের ২৪ ডিসেম্বর নীতিগত অনুমোদন প্রদান করা হয়। বাণিজ্য মন্ত্রণালয় ‘রপ্তানি নীতি ২০২২-২০২৪’ আওতাভুক্ত তালিকা থেকে রপ্তানি অযোগ্য আগ্লেয়াস্ত্র, গোলাবারুদ ও সংশ্লিষ্ট উপকরণ অবলোপনকরতঃ রপ্তানি তালিকায় অস্ত্র ও গোলাবারুদ অন্তর্ভুক্ত করা প্রয়োজন। বিদেশে রপ্তানিলব্ধ অর্থ প্রাপ্তির উদ্দেশ্যে অর্থ মন্ত্রলাণয় কর্তৃক বিওএফ-এর অনুকূলে বাজেট কোড বরাদ্দ করা প্রয়োজন। এ বিষয়ে প্রতিরক্ষা, বাণিজ্য ও অর্থ মন্ত্রণালয়ের সহায়তা প্রয়োজন।জানা গেছে, কৌশলগত দিক বিবেচনায় একটি স্বাধীন ও মর্যাদাপূর্ণ দেশের জন্য দেশীয় প্রতিরক্ষা শিল্পের (ইনডিজিনিয়াস ডিফেন্স ইন্ডাস্ট্রি) বিকাশ একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ বিষয়। একটি দেশের সংকটকালে/যুদ্ধকালীন পরিস্থিতিতে অনেক সময় পরীক্ষিত বন্ধু দেশগুলোও অস্ত্র/গোলাবারুদের জরুরি সাহায্য নিয়ে এগিয়ে আসে না। এ ছাড়া অত্যাধিক আমদানিনির্ভরতা যুদ্ধ/সংকটকালে খুবই ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ। এসব বিষয় মাথায় রেখেই নির্দিষ্ট কিছু অতি প্রয়োজনীয় অস্ত্র/গোলাবারুদ সরঞ্জামাদির (মিলিটারি হার্ডওয়্যার) ক্ষেত্রে দেশীয় স্বনির্ভরতা অর্জন খুবই গুরুত্বপূর্ণ। এ বিষয়টি বিবেচনায় রেখে দেশে অন্তত আরও একটি সমরাস্ত্র কারখানা স্থাপনের প্রয়োজনীয়তা সরকার গুরুত্ব দিয়ে ভাবছে।Own reporter13 May 2022 12:00 AM | Updated: 13 May 2022 03:02 AMadvertisementMultiple Armament Factories (BOFs) need to be set up to increase the demand for the country's armed forces. It is not possible to set up new production lines in existing factories. For this reason, it is very important to establish at least one other arms factory immediately. In the case of an external force attack, there is a risk of destruction of only one armament factory and there is a risk of major accident as there are various types of explosives and ammunition factory-godowns in the same place.The information came from a report presented at a meeting of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Defense held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the overall activities of the Bangladesh Armament Factory.Mohammad Subid Ali Bhuiyan, chairman of the standing committee on the defense ministry, told our time that the matter was being discussed. However, no decision has been made yet. It requires planning, implementation is also time consuming.It is learned that 18 types of weapons were produced in the only arms factory of the country established in 1968. Referring to the need to set up multiple BOFs, the report said that with the growing demand of the country's armed forces, new weapons production lines need to be set up at BOFs.Being. But it is not possible to set up a new arms production line at the current location of the BOF. Due to lack of space, there is a risk of destruction of a single arms factory in case of any external force attack. Apart from this, there is a risk of major accidents due to the presence of various types of explosives, ammunition factories and warehouses at the same place of BOF.The report presents information on armaments factories in neighboring countries. There are 41 munitions factories in India, 22 to 25 in Myanmar and 14 in Pakistan. According to the report, considering the overall situation, it is necessary for Bangladesh to establish more than one arms factory. At present, it is imperative to establish at least one more armament factory immediately.Meanwhile, according to the report on arms exports, policy approvals were given by the Prime Minister on January 21, 2014 and December 24, 2019 for the export of arms and ammunition produced by BOF. Weapons and ammunition need to be included in the export list by deleting non-exportable firearms, ammunition and related materials from the list under the Ministry of Commerce 'Export Policy 2022-2024'. In order to receive remittances from abroad, the Ministry of Finance needs to allocate budget codes in favor of BOF. The assistance of the Ministry of Defense, Commerce and Finance is required in this regard.It is learned that the development of indigenous defense industry is an important issue for an independent and dignified country considering its strategic aspects. In a country's crisis / wartime situation, often tested friendly countries also do not come forward with emergency aid of arms / ammunition. In addition, excessive import dependence is very risky in times of war / crisis. With these issues in mind, it is very important to achieve national self-reliance in the field of certain essential weapons / ammunition (military hardware). With this in mind, the government is seriously considering the need to set up at least one more arms factory in the country.