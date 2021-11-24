What's new

Bangladesh receives VT-5 tanks plus other equipment

The Ronin

The Ronin

Light tanks, MANPADS, air defence radars, reconnaissance vehicles and amphibious tanks have all been on Bangladesh's shopping list of late.

The Bangladesh Army has begun receiving VT5 light tanks from China. This is just one recent purchase from China as the South Asian country seeks to modernise its military.

The amount of Type 15s ordered is around 44 units to equip a tank regiment. It is rumoured that the first dispatch of these tanks from China occurred in April, but their exact delivery dates are unclear.

Gen Aziz Ahmed, the then Chief of Army Staff, stated in March that light tanks had been ordered, although he did not say from whence.

Bangladesh receives VT5 tanks plus other equipment - Shephard Media

Atlas

Atlas

খুশির খবর।মাগার বিমান বাহিনীর যুদ্ধ বিমান কবে আসবে? :undecided: কবরে যাওয়ার আগে দেইখা যাবার খুব সাধ আছিল! :sleep:

Good news , but when MRCA will come? Want to see it before I go to sleep in grave!

(I'm currently 37 years old and expect to live 43 more years, so can only wait 43 years at best :( )
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

The Ronin said:
@Deino @LKJ86 can you confirm? Saw this photo but not sure if it's ours or not. Even local media reported we received the first batch. Looks different than Chinese Type-15 in service.

Plz don't share it like this. দেখতে বিশ্রী লাগে।
The photo is obviously not taken in Bangladesh. The people in the back all look to be Chinese. The VT-5 does not look exactly like the Type 15 because they are two completely different tanks. Both tanks entered the high altitude light tank tender and the Type 15 won. The alternate became VT5.
 
The Ronin

The Ronin

siegecrossbow said:
The photo is obviously not taken in Bangladesh. The people in the back all look to be Chinese. The VT-5 does not look exactly like the Type 15 because they are two completely different tanks. Both tanks entered the high altitude light tank tender and the Type 15 won. The alternate became VT5.
I wasn't talking about where it was taken, i am just trying to be 100% confirm that it is really Bangladeshi VT-5 cause the DefRes was vogue about the news and there's internal rivalry among these defense pages. I can't tell if this guy deliberately blurred the background of the image or not. Anyway camo looks similar to our MBT-3000. More image will be helpful.

1637777040366.png
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

The Ronin said:
I wasn't talking about where it was taken, i am just trying to be 100% confirm that it is really Bangladeshi VT-5 cause the DefRes was vogue about the news and there's internal rivalry among these defense pages. I can't tell if this guy deliberately blurred the background of the image or not. Anyway camo looks similar to our MBT-3000. More image will be helpful.

View attachment 796425
It is not MBT-3000. Turret doesn't look anything like MBT-3000.
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

The Ronin said:
@Deino @LKJ86 can you confirm? Saw this photo but not sure if it's ours or not. Even local media reported we received the first batch. Looks different than Chinese Type-15 in service.

View attachment 796420
The two tanks in your pic do not look like China's (PLA's), I think they are VT-5 for exports (Bangladesh). Pics below are Type 15 for PLA in various camo, note the "black leopard" artwork on side of turret.

P.S.: Other than some visible differences between 15 and VT-5, the main difference is weight. Flight-capable 15 controlled at ~30 tons so that Y-20 can carry two of them at once and achieve long-range deployment of 7800 km, while VT-5 is a normal light tank 33~36 tons customizable.

Eb9JrwAU0AA3skC.jpg
FE4uTdYX0AsB5kn.jpg
 
The Ronin

The Ronin

siegecrossbow said:
It is not MBT-3000. Turret doesn't look anything like MBT-3000.
I didn't say it's MBT-2000, i was talking about the camo. If it's really our's then army chose the same camo of MBT-2000 for our VT-5. The "leopard" artwork on side of turret of the Chinese Type-15 indicates that the first photo i shared could be our VT-5's.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

The Ronin said:
I didn't say it's MBT-3000, i was talking about the camo. If it's really our's then army chose the same camo of MBT-3000 for our VT-5. The "leopard" artwork on side of turret of the Chinese Type-15 indicates that the first photo i shared could be our VT-5's.
Oh man I’ve misinterpreted both of your messages. Sorry about that.

Yes I agree that they camo is indication that the tank is bound for Bangladesh.

P.S. found confirmation on Weibo that they are bound for Bangladesh.
 
monitor

monitor

siegecrossbow said:
The photo is obviously not taken in Bangladesh. The people in the back all look to be Chinese. The VT-5 does not look exactly like the Type 15 because they are two completely different tanks. Both tanks entered the high altitude light tank tender and the Type 15 won. The alternate became VT5.
Customized as per our requirements. 125Mm gun instead of 105 of pla . armour also change from FL2 to FL-14 level. Frontal have 500 mm composite armour.
 
