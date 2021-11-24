Bangladesh receives VT-5 tanks plus other equipment

The two tanks in your pic do not look like China's (PLA's), I think they are VT-5 for exports (Bangladesh). Pics below are Type 15 for PLA in various camo, note the "black leopard" artwork on side of turret.P.S.: Other than some visible differences between 15 and VT-5, the main difference is weight. Flight-capable 15 controlled at ~30 tons so that Y-20 can carry two of them at once and achieve long-range deployment of 7800 km, while VT-5 is a normal light tank 33~36 tons customizable.