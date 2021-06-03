Bangladesh receives delivery of first regiment of Turkish TRG-300 MLRS

If Bangladesh goes shopping in Turkey and else where it could by late 2020s circa 2027-2029 have the best military in the whole region.. But the purchases has to be aggressive with consistency..



4'4 armored vehicles is needed in bulk (Turkey you can become a co-producer of this one)

tanks (Pakistan)

Drones (Turkey)

submarines (Turkey)

Fighter jets (Turkey) but before that go for F-16, J-20 or rafale or eurofighter just about 24-60 of them while you waiting for TX-F to get ready..

air defensive systems (Turkey) and (China) get both systems the more systems you have the better

Warships (Turkey) and (China) The chinese can get it done quickly and very suitable for bulk buying..

Loitering munition (Domestic)

Ballistic missiles and cruise missiles (Turkey, Pakistan)



Air superiority: Check

Ocean superiority: Check

Land forces superiority: Check

Conventional superioirity: Check

Long range threat: Check