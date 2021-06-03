What's new

Bangladesh receives delivery of first regiment of Turkish TRG-300 MLRS

A truly offensive system that can wipe out a lot of Indian military bases near BD and also destroy Calcutta port within minutes.

Hope this puts paid to anyone who thinks BD needs "permission" from India to buy anything for its military.
 
A truly offensive system that can wipe out a lot of Indian military bases near BD and also destroy Calcutta port within minutes.

Hope this puts paid to anyone who thinks BD needs "permission" from India to buy anything for its military.
DEFSECA alleges another two regiments (18 firing vehicles each) are under order.


Now they just need to wrap up the acquisition of Type - A systems (300 km range) and it'll be a great leap in terms of offensive capabilities.
 
They may even order a longer range system with 300km range but 120km at this time is very good for BD as it puts a lot of the Indian economic and military targets well within range.
The 300 km Type - A system will be ordered separately, I think a few years back, a tender was released in this capacity..

Regardless, this is great news, another 2 regiments, even better... then coming to type - a, oof, that'll be even bigger than MRCA.

Gen. Aziz actually gets his job done.. hopefully we can say the same for the new Air Chief, who If I may say so myself, looks like he means business.
 
The 300 km Type - A system will be ordered separately, I think a few years back, a tender was released in this capacity..

Regardless, this is great news, another 2 regiments, even better... then coming to type - a, oof, that'll be even bigger than MRCA.

Gen. Aziz actually gets his job done.. hopefully we can say the same for the new Air Chief, who If I may say so myself, looks like he means business.
I would go for a comprehensive MRSAM network first before MRCA. These are needed to protect BD's cities, military bases and vital infrastructure. Best 1 billion US dollar that BD can spend right now if you ask me.
 
I would go for a comprehensive MRSAM network first before MRCA. These are needed to protect BD's cities, military bases and vital infrastructure. Best 1 billion US dollar that BD can spend right now if you ask me.
I wholeheartedly agree,.. Chittagong Port, the cities, the new deep sea ports, the bridges etc...

I think BA already ordered Hisar - O last year... Don't know what BAF is going for in respect to MRSAM.
 
If Bangladesh goes shopping in Turkey and else where it could by late 2020s circa 2027-2029 have the best military in the whole region.. But the purchases has to be aggressive with consistency..

4'4 armored vehicles is needed in bulk (Turkey you can become a co-producer of this one)
tanks (Pakistan)
Drones (Turkey)
submarines (Turkey)
Fighter jets (Turkey) but before that go for F-16, J-20 or rafale or eurofighter just about 24-60 of them while you waiting for TX-F to get ready..
air defensive systems (Turkey) and (China) get both systems the more systems you have the better
Warships (Turkey) and (China) The chinese can get it done quickly and very suitable for bulk buying..
Loitering munition (Domestic)
Ballistic missiles and cruise missiles (Turkey, Pakistan)

Air superiority: Check
Ocean superiority: Check
Land forces superiority: Check
Conventional superioirity: Check
Long range threat: Check
 
how about a military alliance against india? you destroy their infrastructure in the east, we go for the west. win win. :yahoo:
 
No benefit to BD in conflict with India.

It has massive trade and building power grid with India/Nepal/Bhutan and does not want to jeopardise any of that.
thank you, this is what i wanted to see. all of those Bangladeshis thumping their chests that they can target India, are just that, chest thumpers. nothing more.
 
