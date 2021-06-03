Bangladesh receives delivery of first regiment of Turkish TRG-300 MLRS

DalalErMaNodi
- Range: 30 - 120 km
- Weight: 585 kg
- Warhead Weight: 105 kg
- Warhead Effective Radius: ≥ 70 m
A truly offensive system that can wipe out a lot of Indian military bases near BD and also destroy Calcutta port within minutes.
Hope this puts paid to anyone who thinks BD needs "permission" from India to buy anything for its military.
DEFSECA alleges another two regiments (18 firing vehicles each) are under order.
They may even order a longer range system with 300km range but 120km at this time is very good for BD as it puts a lot of the Indian economic and military targets well within range.
The 300 km Type - A system will be ordered separately, I think a few years back, a tender was released in this capacity..
Regardless, this is great news, another 2 regiments, even better... then coming to type - a, oof, that'll be even bigger than MRCA.
Gen. Aziz actually gets his job done.. hopefully we can say the same for the new Air Chief, who If I may say so myself, looks like he means business.
I wholeheartedly agree,.. Chittagong Port, the cities, the new deep sea ports, the bridges etc...I would go for a comprehensive MRSAM network first before MRCA. These are needed to protect BD's cities, military bases and vital infrastructure. Best 1 billion US dollar that BD can spend right now if you ask me.
how about a military alliance against india? you destroy their infrastructure in the east, we go for the west. win win.
we are neither the US nor China. a temporary one to pressurize India. simple.
BD is neutral between USA/India and China.
It does not do alliances.
thank you, this is what i wanted to see. all of those Bangladeshis thumping their chests that they can target India, are just that, chest thumpers. nothing more.No benefit to BD in conflict with India.
It has massive trade and building power grid with India/Nepal/Bhutan and does not want to jeopardise any of that.
Gets to keep East Bengal as war booty.how about a military alliance against india? you destroy their infrastructure in the east, we go for the west. win win.
This is seriously great purchase.. I must search up because I mean they also ordered something else along with thatI think BA already ordered Hisar - O last year... Don't know what BAF is going for in respect to MRSAM.