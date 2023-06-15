What's new

Bangladesh receives 65,000 tonnes of coal via Indonesian ship amid power crisis​

Matarbari receives the second large consignment of coal in a month​

Cox's Bazar Correspondent
Published : 14 June 2023, 05:04 PM
Updated : 14 June 2023, 05:04 PM

An Indonesian ship carrying 65,000 tonnes of coal has anchored at the Matarbari deep sea port in Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali amid the ongoing power output crisis caused by a lack of fuel.

The vessel navigated through a breakwater channel to dock in Moheshkhali Port on Wednesday, according to Alfaz Uddin, a security officer at Matarbari coal-fired power project.

Port authorities have already initiated the unloading process, he said.

Four shipments totalling 250,000 tonnes of coal have arrived at the port over the past month and a half for the 1,200 MW Matarbari power plant.

Although it has yet to be established as a port, as many as 115 ships have dropped anchor at the Matarbari deep sea port over the past year and a half, including two large vessels carrying coal.


