Bangladesh ready to send military to save holy places of Saudi Arabia

Syed Zainul Abedin

Published at 04:52 PM May 18, 2017

Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali said this is not an alliance. It is at a premature stage.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali made the statement at a press conference in the Foreign Ministry office on April 18, 2017Bangladesh is prepared to send its military forces to Saudi Arabia if its holy places come under threat.Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali made this statement at a press conference in the Foreign Ministry office on Thursday about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia from May 20-23.“We believe that the ongoing violent extremism, which is taking place in the Muslim world, should be brought to an end.”In response to a reporter’s query on whether the alliance with Saudi Arabian forces would be seen as Bangladesh’s stance against Iran, the foreign minister said that this is not an alliance. There are no written documents of such a military alliance.“It is at a premature stage. It is just evolving. It is in the discussion stage,” he said.Sheikh Hasina will attend the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.Earlier on May 9, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Saudi Arabia Dr Awwad Saleh al-Awwad handed over the invitation card to her.Heads of Arab states, member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and other Islamic countries will attend the summit on May 21.US President Donald Trump, who is undertaking the first ever visit to Saudi Arabia after taking office, will also join the summit.The Riyadh summit aims to establish a partnership in the Islamic world to combat extremism and terrorism, strengthen safety and sustainability, and expand values of coexistence and patience.Various issues, including counter-terrorism, the Palestine crisis, and ongoing geopolitical issues are expected to be under discussion.Hasina will offer prayers at the Rawza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) in Madina and perform Umrah in Makkah on May 22.She will leave Jeddah for Dhaka on the morning of May 23.The prime minister last paid a state visit in June 2016.