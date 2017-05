Study on Gender Dev in Eight S Asian Nations

Bangladesh ranks third

According to the research, Sri Lanka's GDI is 0.948 while it is 0.937 for Maldives and 0.917 for Bangladesh.

GDI scored by the fourth country in the ranking, Nepal, is 0.908, fifth Bhutan 0.897 and sixth India 0.795.





Pakistan ranked seventh with 0.726 and Afghanistan is at the bottom of the list with 0.600 GDI.