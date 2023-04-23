Bangladesh ranked 66th in global gold reserves​

Special CorrespondentChattogramPublished: 22 Apr 2023, 07: 45Gold barRepresentational imageBangladesh has been ranked 66th in the global index of gold reserves, with a gold reserve of 14 tonnes in its central bank vault, according to the UK-based World Gold Council.The council, which monitors the gold industry, stated that the United States has the largest gold reserves in the world with 8,133.50 tonnes, followed by Germany and Italy with reserves of 3,355 tonnes and 2,452 tonnes, respectively.Russia, China, and Switzerland occupied the next three spots on the list.Most countries maintain a fair stock of gold to diversify their reserves. Bangladesh Bank collected 10 tonnes of gold from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) more than a decade ago.Neighboring India has been ranked ninth in gold reserves with a gold stock of 790 tonnes, while Pakistan ranked 46th.