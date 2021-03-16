What's new

Bangladesh: Rally held against Quran petition in India

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,871
-5
10,003
Bangladesh: Rally held against Quran petition in India

Jamaat-e-Islami protesters demand Indian top court reject plea for removal of several verses from Muslim holy book

Md. Kamruzzaman |16.03.2021

Bangladesh: Rally held against Quran petition in India



DHAKA, Bangladesh

Jamaat-e-Islami, Bangladesh's largest religious-political party, organized a rally in the capital Dhaka on Monday to condemn a petition filed in the Indian Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Muslim holy Quran.

Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Shia Central Board of Waqf (Trust) in Uttar Pradesh, India, as well as a Bollywood film producer, filed a petition two days ago claiming that parts of the Quran are "provocative of violence" and incite people to "jihad," which he interpreted as armed struggle.

Hundreds of Jamaat supporters came to the capital's business hub of the Motijheel area in small and large groups, and later rallied on the main road amid full-throat slogans against Rizvi.

The protesters also demanded that the Indian court immediately reject the petition and bring Rizvi to trial for hurting over a billion Muslims’ religious sentiments around the world.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Jamaat leader Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said no Muslim would dare submit such a petition on the Quran as "Allah Himself has taken the guarantee to protect this book from any alteration."

It is the extreme audacity of Rizvi, the so-called Shia leader, who approached the court for the expulsion of 26 verses from the Quran, which remained unchanged for the last 1,500 years, Rahman added.

"Leave aside 26 verses, no one has the authority to alter even a single digit of the holy Quran," Rahman said.

He urged the Indian government to immediately arrest Rizvi and bring him to trial for hurting the religious sentiments of the world's Muslims.

According to Islamic scholars, the term "jihad" in Islam refers to struggles or strivings for some good cause, such as education, social change, or preaching Islam.

"Jihad is the name given to all-out attempts to accomplish some good aim. It never entails the killing of people or the use of terrorism.

However, some anti-Islamic forces use the term as a synonym for terrorism as part of their Islamophobia propaganda," according to Rafiqul Islam, associate professor at the Arabic Department of Dhaka University.

www.aa.com.tr

Bangladesh: Rally held against Quran petition in India

Jamaat-e-Islami protesters demand Indian top court reject plea for removal of several verses from Muslim holy book - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
10,759
-22
8,869
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Muslim groups are in a right royal tizz over former Shia Waqf Board Chief Waseem Rizvi’s petition in the Supreme Court. They accuse Rizvi of senselessly outraging sentiments by calling upon the apex court to remove 26 verses from the Holy Quran for allegedly promoting violence against other religions. For this act of ‘sacrilege’ furious adherents have announced that they will pay the ‘faithful’ Rs 11 lakhs to behead the ‘apostate’. This is not an empty threat.

In 2010, members of the Popular Front of India chopped the hand of a professor called TJ Joseph for scripting a question on the Prophet in a test paper. A few years ago, Kamlesh Tiwari, member of the Hindu Samaj Party, had his throat slit following a fatwa declared for allegedly disrespecting the Prophet. Several others have been attacked for similar transgressions. Last year, France was shocked when a teacher was beheaded for allegedly showing his students cartoons of the Prophet that had appeared in the magazine Charlie Hebdo. Freedom of expression he believed gave him the sanction to dare adherents who believe that pictorially representing the Prophet is blasphemous.

On the evidence of the fanatic display of fury in Lucknow and across the state of Uttar Pradesh Rizvi must be fearing for his life. This is particularly so as just about every human rights activist has all but abandoned the alleged blaspheme in the face of Islamist fury leaving the door open for radicals to strike. Gone is the outrage that is usually expressed in defence of the freedom of ‘rationalists’ to question Hindu traditions.

While the Supreme Court, in all its wisdom, might declare Rizvi’s petition as borne out of a mischievous attempt towards provoking his co-religionists, insulting the holy book or even a cheap attempt at publicity seeking, it still cannot be anyone’s case that he deserves to be beheaded in the public square. India, a country governed by the rule of law that draws from the high ideals of the Constitution, cannot allow its citizens and justice to be guillotined at the altar of religious edicts.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Rizvi has needlessly provoked, but don’t let rule of law be guillotined at the altar of religious edicts

Muslim groups are in a right royal tizz over former Shia Waqf Board Chief Waseem Rizvi’s petition in the Supreme Court. They accuse Rizvi of senselessly outraging sentiments by calling upon the apex court to...
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
J

Jobless Jack

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2012
1,131
0
1,263
No one can add or remove a single verse of the quran.

Many nations have tried to meddle with the quran. All have them have failed. So will this artifical british created state.

The quran was is and will always continue to stand tall and proud.
 
D

Destranator

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
1,662
-2
2,816
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Sick an tired of snowflakes around the world. Quran makes you uncomfortable? Don't read it!

They think Muslims in India would simply ignore the 26 verses because a court ruling would say so?
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
10,759
-22
8,869
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Destranator said:
Sick an tired of snowflakes around the world. Quran makes you uncomfortable? Don't read it!

They think Muslims in India would simply ignore the 26 verses because a court ruling would say so?
Click to expand...
Some irrelevant Shia guy in India went to court over something and y'all literally want his head on a pike. LOL! Who're the snowflakes here? These hyper reactions and outbursts are only detrimental.

Everyone knows such cases don't stand a chance in Court, the judges will listen to the arguments made, and dismiss the case.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
15,228
3
23,871
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
The audacities of these bhikhari Hindutvas is amazing....

Where are the Saudis and Gulf Arabs now, with millions of these bheekh mangey Hindutvas working with no repercussion in their Muslim countries??

Cat got their tongue??

Shameless so-called Muslims....

It is abundantly clear who put this Rizvi guy up to this....
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom