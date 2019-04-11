What's new

Bangladesh Raising SWAT

Raquib

Raquib

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2008
895
0
370
US experts train SWAT men to fight hardcore criminals
Unb, Dhaka

A 23-member police team with combat training is being trained to conduct operation against hardcore criminals from next month, official sources said yesterday.

The special detective branch of police 'Special Weapon and Tactic Team (SWAT)' is being trained by nine experts from US police, military and FBI from the second week of January as part of capacity building to combat terror.

The sources said the high-skill training for police, the first ever in Bangladesh, will complete on February 28.

The SWAT will go for action whenever existing law enforcing agencies even the elite force Rapid action Battalion (Rab) would fail to deal with the criminal groups or any criminal.

The SWAT members equipped with sophisticated weapons will act as 'quick response' and conduct 'risky' operations in Dhaka City and even outside if requires.

The SWAT, a special wing of the Detective Branch, will work under direct control of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

:The Daily Star: Internet Edition
 
Raquib

Raquib

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2008
895
0
370
US-trained SWAT more powerful than RAB underway

Staff Reporter

A 23-member police team with combat training is poised to start operation against hard-core terrorists from the next month. The team will be more powerful than the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Addressing a press briefing at Rajarbagh Telecom Auditorium in the city yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nayeem Ahmed said the special Detective Branch of police would be known as 'Special Weapon and Tactic Team' (SWAT).'

SWAT is being trained by nine American experts drawn from US police, military and FBI from the second week of January as part of capacity building to combat terrors, he said.

"This new force has been created especially to recover illegal arms and arrest the hardcore terrorists," he added.

The DMP Commissioner said the new force would remain as a part of the police force.

Sources at the police administration said this high-skill training for police, the first ever in Bangladesh, will complete on February 28.

The SWAT will go for action whenever existing law enforcing agencies even the elite force

RAB would fail to deal with terrorist groups or any criminal.

The SWAT members equipped with sophisticated weapons will act as 'quick response' and conduct 'risky' operations in Dhaka city and even outside if requires.

The SWAT, a special wing of the Detective Branch, will work under direct control of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner.

The DMP Commissioner also said the overall crime situation in the capital has improved in January, compared to the last two months.

However, he admitted that the incidents of car lifting has gone up in the city.

A total of 71 vehiocles were stolen in January this year, compared to 47 in December and 43 in November last year.

Nayeem Ahmed said the police have taken a crash programme to reduce the incidents of car lifting in the city.

The police commissioner also said the traffic congestion in the capital would go down significantly within the nex two months as the traffic police and the BRTA have been working together.

He also said more than 50 per cent of the old vehicles now plying on the city roads would be phased out from the capital.

Senior police officials, among others, were present at the press briefing.

The New Nation - Internet Edition
 
Raquib

Raquib

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2008
895
0
370
The Specialised Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) to launch special drive form March 1

US professional team is providing training to them

Monday February 18 2008 10:45:37 AM BDT

Bangladesh police formed a highly trained commando team for special operation. Specialised weapon and tactics (SWAT) team will start its operation from first March. They will be deployed for extraordinary and risky operation. (The News Today )

The Specialised Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team would be called for operation when other forces would fail in their operation for controlling or tackling law and order situation, said Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Naim Ahmed.

"We will send the team on special assignment, as highly professional forces, who are trained by the professional trainers from the USA," he mentioned.

A nine-member US professional team is providing training to them for 45 days. The team consists of Army personnel, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) personnel and Police personnel.

According to a source at DMP, the training course will come to an end on February 28. The training course is financed by the US government for development of Bangladesh Police.

The team will comprise 23 members including two Assistant Commissioners (ACs), two Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors (SIs), three Habilders and nine constables, source said.

Previously, the police forces formed different teams for controlling law and order situation, like Cobra, Cheeta and others.

The News Today
 
Raquib

Raquib

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2008
895
0
370
SWAT duties

SWAT duties include:

* Protecting emergency personnel against snipers;
* Providing high-ground and perimeter security against snipers for visiting dignitaries;
* Providing controlled assault firepower in certain non-riot situations, e.g., barricaded suspects;
* Rescuing officers and citizens captured or endangered by gunfire
* Neutralizing guerrilla or terrorist operations.
* Catching people that could be involved in undercover work.
* Resolve high-risk situations with a minimum loss of life, injury or property damage,
* Resolve situations involving barricaded subjects,
* Stabilize situations involving high-risk suicidal subjects,
* Provide assistance on drug raids, arrest warrants and search warrants,
* Provide additional security at special events.

Training

SWAT officers are selected from volunteers within their law enforcement organization. Depending on the department's policy, officers generally have to serve a minimum tenure within the department before being able to apply for a specialist section such as SWAT. This tenure requirement is based on the fact that SWAT officers are still law enforcement officers and must have a thorough knowledge of department policies and procedures.

SWAT applicants undergo rigorous selection and training, similar to the training some special operations units in the military receive. Applicants must pass stringent physical agility, written, oral, and psychological testing to ensure they are not only fit enough but also psychologically suited for tactical operations.

In addition, applicants must successfully pass a stringent background investigation and job performance review. Emphasis is placed on physical fitness so an officer will be able to withstand the rigors of tactical operations. After an officer has been selected, the potential member must undertake and pass numerous specialist courses that will make him or her a fully qualified SWAT operator. Officers are trained in marksmanship for the development of accurate shooting skills, although the use of firearms is considered a last resort in law enforcement. Other training that could be given to potential members includes training in explosives, sniper-training, defensive tactics, first-aid, negotiation, handling K9 units, abseiling (rappelling) and roping techniques and the use of specialized weapons and equipment. They may also be trained specifically in the handling and use of special ammunition such as bean bags, flash bang grenades, tasers, and the use of crowd control methods, and special less-lethal munitions. Of primary importance is close-quarters defensive tactics training, as this will be the primary mission upon becoming a full-fledged SWAT officer.

SWAT equipment

SWAT teams use equipment designed for a variety of specialist situations including close quarters combat (CQC) in an urban environment. The particular pieces of equipment vary from unit to unit, but there are some consistent trends in what they wear and use.

Clothing and Tools

Individual clothing and equipment usually consists of fire-resistant Nomex coveralls or jumpsuits, or BDUs (battle dress uniform), if need be, a body armor vest with Aramid or HMPE, an outer tactical load bearing vest (Omega style vest, LBV, or Plate Carrier [picture to right: Omega vests are being used]) for carrying ammunition and specialist gear and equipment, Nomex or other tactical gloves, balaclava or protective face covering (not always), protective eye goggles, Twaron/Kevlar helmet (PASGT) and/or gas mask, flashlight (usually a Surefire or similar brand), combat steel reinforced boots, flexi-cuffs, and thigh ammo/utility pouches and/or holsters. They often use drop leg holsters, while some officers prefer hip holsters.

Weapons

While a wide variety of weapons is used by SWAT teams, the most common weapons include submachine guns, assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles.

Tactical aids include flashbang, Stinger and tear gas grenades.

Semi-automatic handguns are the most popular sidearms. Examples may include, but are not limited to: Glock series, M1911 pistol series, Sig Sauer series (especially the Sig P226 and Sig P228) Beretta M9 series, and H&K USP series.

Popular submachine guns used by SWAT teams include the 9 mm Heckler & Koch MP5 and 10 mm MP5/10 (used by the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team and by United States Capitol Police), with or without suppressors. The H&K UMP has begun to supplant the MP5 due to its lower cost and larger calibre, though albeit at the cost of a somewhat shorter effective range and more recoil.

Common types of shotguns used are the Benelli M3, SPAS-12, Remington 870 and 1100, Mossberg 500 and 590.

Common rifles include carbines such as the Colt CAR-15 and M4 and the Heckler & Koch 416. While affording teams increased penetration at the cost of accuracy, for dealing with well-protected criminals, the compact size of these weapons is essential as SWAT units frequently operate in CQB environments. The Colt M16A2 can be found used by Marksmen or SWAT officers when a longer ranged weapon is needed. The H&K G3 series is also common among Marksmen or snipers, as well as the M14. Many different variants of bolt action rifles are used by SWAT.

To breach doors quickly, battering rams, shotguns, or explosive charges can be used to break the lock or hinges, or even demolish the door frame itself. SWAT teams also use many less-lethal munitions and weapons. These include tasers, pepper spray canisters, shotguns loaded with bean bag rounds, and Pepperball guns. Pepperball guns are essentially paintball markers loaded with balls containing Oleoresin Capsicum ("pepper spray").

Vehicles

Well-funded SWAT units may also employ armored SWAT vans for insertion, maneuvering, or during tactical operations such as the rescue of civilians/officers pinned down by gunfire. Helicopters may be used to provide aerial reconnaissance or even insertion via rappelling or fast-roping. To avoid detection by suspects during insertion in urban environments, SWAT units may also use modified buses, vans, trucks, or other seemingly normal vehicles.

Units such as the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Special Response Team (SRT) used a vehicle called a BEAR which is a very large armored vehicle with a ladder on top to make entry into the second and third floors of buildings.

Recon

For tactical reconnaissance purposes, a team may be equipped with binoculars, fiber optic cameras (known by brand names such as the Viper, as used by the Los Angeles Police Department), thermographic cameras, or a variety of audio or video surveillance equipment. In nighttime or low-light operations, SWAT units may be equipped with night-vision goggles. Mirrors on extension poles, for looking around corners while not putting an officer directly in the line of fire, are among some of the more unusual and ad-hoc devices used by teams to deal with unique situations.
 
Raquib

Raquib

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2008
895
0
370
SWAT duties

SWAT duties include:

* Protecting emergency personnel against snipers;
* Providing high-ground and perimeter security against snipers for visiting dignitaries;
* Providing controlled assault firepower in certain non-riot situations, e.g., barricaded suspects;
* Rescuing officers and citizens captured or endangered by gunfire
* Neutralizing guerrilla or terrorist operations.
* Catching people that could be involved in undercover work.
* Resolve high-risk situations with a minimum loss of life, injury or property damage,
* Resolve situations involving barricaded subjects,
* Stabilize situations involving high-risk suicidal subjects,
* Provide assistance on drug raids, arrest warrants and search warrants,
* Provide additional security at special events.

Training

SWAT officers are selected from volunteers within their law enforcement organization. Depending on the department's policy, officers generally have to serve a minimum tenure within the department before being able to apply for a specialist section such as SWAT. This tenure requirement is based on the fact that SWAT officers are still law enforcement officers and must have a thorough knowledge of department policies and procedures.

SWAT applicants undergo rigorous selection and training, similar to the training some special operations units in the military receive. Applicants must pass stringent physical agility, written, oral, and psychological testing to ensure they are not only fit enough but also psychologically suited for tactical operations.

In addition, applicants must successfully pass a stringent background investigation and job performance review. Emphasis is placed on physical fitness so an officer will be able to withstand the rigors of tactical operations. After an officer has been selected, the potential member must undertake and pass numerous specialist courses that will make him or her a fully qualified SWAT operator. Officers are trained in marksmanship for the development of accurate shooting skills, although the use of firearms is considered a last resort in law enforcement. Other training that could be given to potential members includes training in explosives, sniper-training, defensive tactics, first-aid, negotiation, handling K9 units, abseiling (rappelling) and roping techniques and the use of specialized weapons and equipment. They may also be trained specifically in the handling and use of special ammunition such as bean bags, flash bang grenades, tasers, and the use of crowd control methods, and special less-lethal munitions. Of primary importance is close-quarters defensive tactics training, as this will be the primary mission upon becoming a full-fledged SWAT officer.

SWAT equipment

SWAT teams use equipment designed for a variety of specialist situations including close quarters combat (CQC) in an urban environment. The particular pieces of equipment vary from unit to unit, but there are some consistent trends in what they wear and use.

Clothing and Tools

Individual clothing and equipment usually consists of fire-resistant Nomex coveralls or jumpsuits, or BDUs (battle dress uniform), if need be, a body armor vest with Aramid or HMPE, an outer tactical load bearing vest (Omega style vest, LBV, or Plate Carrier [picture to right: Omega vests are being used]) for carrying ammunition and specialist gear and equipment, Nomex or other tactical gloves, balaclava or protective face covering (not always), protective eye goggles, Twaron/Kevlar helmet (PASGT) and/or gas mask, flashlight (usually a Surefire or similar brand), combat steel reinforced boots, flexi-cuffs, and thigh ammo/utility pouches and/or holsters. They often use drop leg holsters, while some officers prefer hip holsters.

Weapons

While a wide variety of weapons is used by SWAT teams, the most common weapons include submachine guns, assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles.

Tactical aids include flashbang, Stinger and tear gas grenades.

Semi-automatic handguns are the most popular sidearms. Examples may include, but are not limited to: Glock series, M1911 pistol series, Sig Sauer series (especially the Sig P226 and Sig P228) Beretta M9 series, and H&K USP series.

Popular submachine guns used by SWAT teams include the 9 mm Heckler & Koch MP5 and 10 mm MP5/10 (used by the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team and by United States Capitol Police), with or without suppressors. The H&K UMP has begun to supplant the MP5 due to its lower cost and larger calibre, though albeit at the cost of a somewhat shorter effective range and more recoil.

Common types of shotguns used are the Benelli M3, SPAS-12, Remington 870 and 1100, Mossberg 500 and 590.

Common rifles include carbines such as the Colt CAR-15 and M4 and the Heckler & Koch 416. While affording teams increased penetration at the cost of accuracy, for dealing with well-protected criminals, the compact size of these weapons is essential as SWAT units frequently operate in CQB environments. The Colt M16A2 can be found used by Marksmen or SWAT officers when a longer ranged weapon is needed. The H&K G3 series is also common among Marksmen or snipers, as well as the M14. Many different variants of bolt action rifles are used by SWAT.

To breach doors quickly, battering rams, shotguns, or explosive charges can be used to break the lock or hinges, or even demolish the door frame itself. SWAT teams also use many less-lethal munitions and weapons. These include tasers, pepper spray canisters, shotguns loaded with bean bag rounds, and Pepperball guns. Pepperball guns are essentially paintball markers loaded with balls containing Oleoresin Capsicum ("pepper spray").

Vehicles

Well-funded SWAT units may also employ armored SWAT vans for insertion, maneuvering, or during tactical operations such as the rescue of civilians/officers pinned down by gunfire. Helicopters may be used to provide aerial reconnaissance or even insertion via rappelling or fast-roping. To avoid detection by suspects during insertion in urban environments, SWAT units may also use modified buses, vans, trucks, or other seemingly normal vehicles.

Units such as the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Special Response Team (SRT) used a vehicle called a BEAR which is a very large armored vehicle with a ladder on top to make entry into the second and third floors of buildings.

Recon

For tactical reconnaissance purposes, a team may be equipped with binoculars, fiber optic cameras (known by brand names such as the Viper, as used by the Los Angeles Police Department), thermographic cameras, or a variety of audio or video surveillance equipment. In nighttime or low-light operations, SWAT units may be equipped with night-vision goggles. Mirrors on extension poles, for looking around corners while not putting an officer directly in the line of fire, are among some of the more unusual and ad-hoc devices used by teams to deal with unique situations.

bdmilitary.com
 
Raquib

Raquib

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2008
895
0
370
DMP plans watch on hotels, tactic team to curb crimes
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police authorities are going to introduce two new initiatives  formation of a special weapon and tactic team to launch drives against armed gangsters, and to make it essential for the hotel managers to keep details of each of the boarders with
photographs  within a couple of months to check the increasing number of crimes in the capital.
The Dhaka city police commissioner, Naim Ahmed, disclosed the above information while briefing newsmen after presiding over the monthly crime review meeting at the Telecom Auditorium in Rajarbagh on Sunday.
Our members of the SWTT have been trained rigorously and they will soon launch drives against top gangsters, said Naim, adding that the SWTT members would be capable of using any kind of weapon against the gangsters.
The SWTT members will launch drives against the abductors also and can shoot them, whenever needed, in any confrontation, he said.
Besides, they will also collect information about the criminals and launch drives against them, he said.
The other initiative has already been taken in some places as per the pilot programme and were getting a positive response from the hotel authorities, said Naim, admitting that the criminals often take shelter in the hotels or leave them after committing crimes.
According to the initiative, the hotel management should fill up the forms with detailed information about the boarders and also photograph the persons before allocating rooms to them. The land-phone and cell-phone numbers of the boarders should also be checked.
The forms and photographs will be preserved for at least 30 days, and if the hotel management feel suspicious they should inform the nearby police.
The hotel staff should wear uniforms so that the law enforcers can identify them while raiding any hotel, according to the initiative which will be launched next month. The concerned deputy commissioners have already issued instructions to the hotels in this regard, said Naim.
The city police chief, after reviewing the statistics, said that the incidents of murder had increased by more than 50 per cent in February compared to January, but the overall law and order situation in the city was satisfactory.
The briefing session was attended, along with others,
by additional city police commissioner Mohammad Moniruzzaman and senior officials.

National
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The Eagle
Why Jadhav became so important for India? – Dr Moeed Pirzada
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
SMC
S
Laozi
Why a Whole Community in Pakistan Is Going Missing
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
5K
gutto786
gutto786
S
Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 - SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIA
Replies
0
Views
270
StraightShooter
S
Horus
Can the United States take Hussain Haqqani seriously?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
123
Views
69K
VCheng
VCheng
Pangu
India’s Real Problem Lies in its Bhutan Policy, Not the Border
Replies
2
Views
772
21stCentury
21stCentury

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top