Bangladesh Raising SWAT

SWAT duties



SWAT duties include:



* Protecting emergency personnel against snipers;

* Providing high-ground and perimeter security against snipers for visiting dignitaries;

* Providing controlled assault firepower in certain non-riot situations, e.g., barricaded suspects;

* Rescuing officers and citizens captured or endangered by gunfire

* Neutralizing guerrilla or terrorist operations.

* Catching people that could be involved in undercover work.

* Resolve high-risk situations with a minimum loss of life, injury or property damage,

* Resolve situations involving barricaded subjects,

* Stabilize situations involving high-risk suicidal subjects,

* Provide assistance on drug raids, arrest warrants and search warrants,

* Provide additional security at special events.



Training



SWAT officers are selected from volunteers within their law enforcement organization. Depending on the department's policy, officers generally have to serve a minimum tenure within the department before being able to apply for a specialist section such as SWAT. This tenure requirement is based on the fact that SWAT officers are still law enforcement officers and must have a thorough knowledge of department policies and procedures.



SWAT applicants undergo rigorous selection and training, similar to the training some special operations units in the military receive. Applicants must pass stringent physical agility, written, oral, and psychological testing to ensure they are not only fit enough but also psychologically suited for tactical operations.



In addition, applicants must successfully pass a stringent background investigation and job performance review. Emphasis is placed on physical fitness so an officer will be able to withstand the rigors of tactical operations. After an officer has been selected, the potential member must undertake and pass numerous specialist courses that will make him or her a fully qualified SWAT operator. Officers are trained in marksmanship for the development of accurate shooting skills, although the use of firearms is considered a last resort in law enforcement. Other training that could be given to potential members includes training in explosives, sniper-training, defensive tactics, first-aid, negotiation, handling K9 units, abseiling (rappelling) and roping techniques and the use of specialized weapons and equipment. They may also be trained specifically in the handling and use of special ammunition such as bean bags, flash bang grenades, tasers, and the use of crowd control methods, and special less-lethal munitions. Of primary importance is close-quarters defensive tactics training, as this will be the primary mission upon becoming a full-fledged SWAT officer.



SWAT equipment



SWAT teams use equipment designed for a variety of specialist situations including close quarters combat (CQC) in an urban environment. The particular pieces of equipment vary from unit to unit, but there are some consistent trends in what they wear and use.



Clothing and Tools



Individual clothing and equipment usually consists of fire-resistant Nomex coveralls or jumpsuits, or BDUs (battle dress uniform), if need be, a body armor vest with Aramid or HMPE, an outer tactical load bearing vest (Omega style vest, LBV, or Plate Carrier [picture to right: Omega vests are being used]) for carrying ammunition and specialist gear and equipment, Nomex or other tactical gloves, balaclava or protective face covering (not always), protective eye goggles, Twaron/Kevlar helmet (PASGT) and/or gas mask, flashlight (usually a Surefire or similar brand), combat steel reinforced boots, flexi-cuffs, and thigh ammo/utility pouches and/or holsters. They often use drop leg holsters, while some officers prefer hip holsters.



Weapons



While a wide variety of weapons is used by SWAT teams, the most common weapons include submachine guns, assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles.



Tactical aids include flashbang, Stinger and tear gas grenades.



Semi-automatic handguns are the most popular sidearms. Examples may include, but are not limited to: Glock series, M1911 pistol series, Sig Sauer series (especially the Sig P226 and Sig P228) Beretta M9 series, and H&K USP series.



Popular submachine guns used by SWAT teams include the 9 mm Heckler & Koch MP5 and 10 mm MP5/10 (used by the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team and by United States Capitol Police), with or without suppressors. The H&K UMP has begun to supplant the MP5 due to its lower cost and larger calibre, though albeit at the cost of a somewhat shorter effective range and more recoil.



Common types of shotguns used are the Benelli M3, SPAS-12, Remington 870 and 1100, Mossberg 500 and 590.



Common rifles include carbines such as the Colt CAR-15 and M4 and the Heckler & Koch 416. While affording teams increased penetration at the cost of accuracy, for dealing with well-protected criminals, the compact size of these weapons is essential as SWAT units frequently operate in CQB environments. The Colt M16A2 can be found used by Marksmen or SWAT officers when a longer ranged weapon is needed. The H&K G3 series is also common among Marksmen or snipers, as well as the M14. Many different variants of bolt action rifles are used by SWAT.



To breach doors quickly, battering rams, shotguns, or explosive charges can be used to break the lock or hinges, or even demolish the door frame itself. SWAT teams also use many less-lethal munitions and weapons. These include tasers, pepper spray canisters, shotguns loaded with bean bag rounds, and Pepperball guns. Pepperball guns are essentially paintball markers loaded with balls containing Oleoresin Capsicum ("pepper spray").



Vehicles



Well-funded SWAT units may also employ armored SWAT vans for insertion, maneuvering, or during tactical operations such as the rescue of civilians/officers pinned down by gunfire. Helicopters may be used to provide aerial reconnaissance or even insertion via rappelling or fast-roping. To avoid detection by suspects during insertion in urban environments, SWAT units may also use modified buses, vans, trucks, or other seemingly normal vehicles.



Units such as the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Special Response Team (SRT) used a vehicle called a BEAR which is a very large armored vehicle with a ladder on top to make entry into the second and third floors of buildings.



Recon



For tactical reconnaissance purposes, a team may be equipped with binoculars, fiber optic cameras (known by brand names such as the Viper, as used by the Los Angeles Police Department), thermographic cameras, or a variety of audio or video surveillance equipment. In nighttime or low-light operations, SWAT units may be equipped with night-vision goggles. Mirrors on extension poles, for looking around corners while not putting an officer directly in the line of fire, are among some of the more unusual and ad-hoc devices used by teams to deal with unique situations.