Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons

Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons-

Xinhua2021-12-28 21:15:00DHAKA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Railway has signed a deal with a Chinese firm to purchase 580 wagons to expand its freight train service capacity.Bangladesh Railway and CRRC Shandong Co., Ltd. signed the deal at a ceremony held in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday.Bangladesh's Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, representatives from the Bangladesh Railway and the Chinese firm, among others, attended the ceremony.The minister said the new railway wagons will help Bangladesh Railway further enhance the quality of domestic rail freight services.Under the deal, the Chinese firm will provide the railway wagons for the Bangladeshi side for a sum of around 3.2 billion taka (about 37 million U.S. dollars)