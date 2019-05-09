What's new

Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
42,499
-5
83,339
Country
China
Location
China
Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons
Xinhua
2021-12-28 21:15:00

DHAKA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Railway has signed a deal with a Chinese firm to purchase 580 wagons to expand its freight train service capacity.
Bangladesh Railway and CRRC Shandong Co., Ltd. signed the deal at a ceremony held in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, representatives from the Bangladesh Railway and the Chinese firm, among others, attended the ceremony.
The minister said the new railway wagons will help Bangladesh Railway further enhance the quality of domestic rail freight services.

Under the deal, the Chinese firm will provide the railway wagons for the Bangladeshi side for a sum of around 3.2 billion taka (about 37 million U.S. dollars)


Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons

Bangladesh Railway signs deal with Chinese firm to buy wagons-
www.xinhuanet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom