What's new

Bangladesh Railway orders 125 vans to increase capacity from China

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,937
-5
8,603
Bangladesh Railway orders 125 vans to increase capacity from China

8 September 2020

Bangladesh Railways train


BANGLADESH: A joint venture of Chinese companies China National Technical Import and Export Corp, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co and Jinxi Railway Vehicle Co has been awarded a 3·58bn taka contract to supply 50 broad gauge and 75 metre gauge vans to Bangladesh Railway
Deliveries are scheduled to begin within 20 months of the August 31 contract signing ceremony, with all of the vehicles to be commissioned within 27 months.

Railway Minister Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said this would significant increase the BR’s capacity for transporting goods such as perishable items.

The order has been placed as part of a rolling stock operations improvement project which is backed by the Asian Development Bank.

www.railwaygazette.com

Bangladesh Railway orders 125 vans to increase capacity

BANGLADESH: A joint venture of Chinese companies China National Technical Import and Export Corp, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co and Jinxi Railway Vehicle Co has been awarded a 3·58bn taka contract to supply 50 broad gauge and 75 metre gauge vans to Bangladesh Railway Deliveries are scheduled to ...
www.railwaygazette.com www.railwaygazette.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
13,697
0
21,716
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
I don't know if rail is the best transport option, maybe for strawberries, bananas and vegetables which are sensitive to heat.

But this is how they transport oranges in California - this state is a major grower of citrus varieties of fruit. These are going from orchard straight to the Juice Plant. Minimal wait and then squeezing, pasteurization and packing.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chanakya's_Chant India to Supply Bangladesh Railways with 120 LHB Coaches in Indian Railways' Biggest Export Order Bangladesh Defence Forum 114
C Indian state owned Heavy Engineering Corp. grabs Bangladesh railway order Bangladesh Defence Forum 30
The Ronin Bangladesh Railway, Chinese joint-venture firm sign contract for 125 luggage vans Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Jyotish Bangladesh Railway to receive 10 locomotives from India Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B India eyes Belonia-Feni railway connectivity with Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 1
艹艹艹 Chinese engineers erect 1st box girder of Bangladesh's longest railway viaduct China & Far East 1
B Assam wants reopening of old railway links with Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B Bangladesh Railways losses swell Bangladesh Defence Forum 19
B Bangladesh Railway to launch integrated app in 2020 Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
B Bangladesh Railway to add 200 coaches soon Bangladesh Defence Forum 22

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top