Bangladesh Railway: Hefty loss of Tk 13,492cr in 12 years​

Staff CorrespondentThu Apr 28, 2022 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 28, 2022 02:08 AMBangladesh Railway has incurred Tk 13,492.70 crore in losses in 12 years between fiscal 2008-09 and FY2019-20, according to BR documents.The state-run transport agency suffered a loss of Tk 2,063.1 crore in FY2019-20, the highest for a single year since FY2008-09. Data on BR's income and expenditure before that fiscal year is not available.A draft report of the BR shows it posted a loss of Tk 1,384cr during FY2020-21. The final report has not been filed yet.Every year, the BR publishes an "Information Book" including in it the financial summary of the agency and all the other latest data for the year. The latest book was released in November last year.BR has not made any profit since FY2008-09, according to data available in the information books. They do not have any data on the income for years between 1971 and 2007.The books mentioned that the agency made Tk 5.02 crore in profit in FY1969-70 during the Pakistani rule.It earned TK 1,125.8 crore in FY2019-20 but the operational expenses were Tk 3,188.9 crore that year.After Covid-19 hit Bangladesh in March 2020, the operation of passenger trains was suspended for over two months to curb the spread of the virus.Its effect was visible in the financial report.BR carried 63.99 million passengers in fiscal 2019-20, down from 92.71 million the previous year.Although the operations of freight trains continued amid the pandemic, the quantity of goods transported by the trains reduced significantly in FY2019-20.The freight carried was 3,179.68 thousand tonnes in FY2019-20 against 3,959.25 thousand tonnes the previous year, show the books.BR incurred such losses before the pandemic as well.In FY2018-19, it earned Tk 1,406.57 crores while the total operational expenses were Tk 3,050.65 crores, meaning it suffered a loss of Tk 1,644.07 crores that year.It earned Tk 1,486.15 crores in fiscal 2017-18 compared to the operational costs of Tk 2,918.02 crores.BR incurred Tk 1,531.7 crore in losses in FY2016-17; Tk 1,325.20 crore in FY2015-16; Tk 872.84 crore in 2014-15; 801.51 crore in 2013-14; Tk 758.11 crore in 2012-13; Tk 963.68 crore in 2011-12; Tk 862.27 crore in 2010-11; Tk 690.9 crore in 2009-10; and Tk 547.39 crore in 2008-09, show the books.