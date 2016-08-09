What's new

Bangladesh Railway, Chinese joint-venture firm sign contract for 125 luggage vans

Bangladesh Railway (BR) today signed a contract with a Chinese joint-venture firm to procure 125 railway luggage vans to boost transportation of agro-based products.

Under the contract, the joint venture firm of CNTIC-RAIL TECO-JINXI will supply 75 meter-gauge and 50 broad-gauge luggage vans at a cost of Tk 358.39 crore.

The firm will complete supplying the luggage vans in between 20 and 24 months from the effective date of the contract, and commissioning work will be completed within 27 months.

The luggage vans are being procured under the project titled "Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project (Rolling Stock Procurement)" assisted by the Asian Development Bank.

Mizanur Rahman, the project director, and Yang Bing, deputy general manager of CNTIC, signed the contract on behalf of the respective sides at the capital's Rail Bhaban, in presence of Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

