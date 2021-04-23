Bangladesh radical leader who planned anti-Modi protests was funded by Pakistan and Opposition BNP

Bangladesh radical leader who planned anti-Modi protests was funded by Pakistan and Opposition BNP The hardline Islamist leader, who is on remand, divulged the information along with other shocking revelations during interrogation, sources from Dhaka told ET. Funds were received from Pakistan and Mamunul has been in touch with Bangladeshi origin Mujahideen who fought in Afghanistan.