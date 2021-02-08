What's new

Bangladesh providing smooth air traffic control to airlines crossing Myanmar’s airspace: CAAB

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,644
-5
9,635
10:54 PM, February 08, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 11:31 PM, February 08, 2021
Bangladesh providing smooth air traffic control to airlines crossing Myanmar’s airspace: CAAB

www.thedailystar.net

Bangladesh providing smooth air traffic control to airlines crossing Myanmar’s airspace: CAAB

Traffic control on all air routes operating in Myanmar’s airspace has been suspended following closure of the country’s air traffic control service.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net


Star Digital Report

The air traffic control unit of Bangladesh, in coordination with the air traffic control units of neighbouring countries, is providing smooth service to airlines crossing Myanmar airspace, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said in a release today.

Traffic control on all air routes operating in Myanmar's airspace has been suspended following closure of the country's air traffic control service.

CAAB is paying special attention on this issue, the release added.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The Ronin
Bangladesh providing smooth air traffic control to airlines crossing Myanmar’s airspace: CAAB
Replies
0
Views
22
The Ronin
The Ronin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom