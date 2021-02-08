What's new

Bangladesh providing smooth air traffic control to airlines crossing Myanmar’s airspace: CAAB

The air traffic control unit of Bangladesh, in coordination with the air traffic control units of neighbouring countries, is providing smooth service to airlines crossing Myanmar airspace, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh said in a release today.

Traffic control on all air routes operating in Myanmar's airspace has been suspended following closure of the country's air traffic control service.

CAAB is paying special attention on this issue, the release added.

Traffic control on all air routes operating in Myanmar’s airspace has been suspended following closure of the country’s air traffic control service.
