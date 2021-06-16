Bangladesh provides Taka 650 million to Sudan as a grant.

ঋণগ্রস্ত ও দরিদ্র আফ্রিকান দেশ সুদানের আন্তর্জাতিক ঋণ ভার কমানোর জন্য বাংলাদেশ ৬৫ কোটি টাকা অনুদান দিয়েছে। আন্তর্জাতিক মুদ্রা তহবিলের(আইএমএফ) অনুরোধে বাংলাদেশ এ অনুদান দিয়েছে।মঙ্গলবার আইএমএফকে অনুদানের ৫৩ লাখ ২০ হাজার এসডিআর(আইএমএফের মুদ্রা) দিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। বুধবার অর্থ মন্ত্রনালয় এক সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে এ তথ্য জানিয়েছে।বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়েছে, আইএমএফের আহ্বানে সাড়া দিয়ে অত্যাধিক ঋণগ্রস্ত দরিদ্র রাষ্ট্র এবং ওআইসি সদস্যভুক্ত বন্ধুপ্রতীম দেশ সুদানের ঋণ মওকুফের ৫৩ কোটি ২০ লাখ এসডিআর, যা বাংলাদেশি টাকায় প্রায় ৬৫ কোটি টাকা দেওয়া হয়েছে। সরকার আশা করে ‘ঋণ ত্রাণ(ডেট রিলিফ)হিসেবে বাংলাদেশ সরকারের এ অর্থায়ন দারিদ্র্য বিমোচনে সুদানের সংগ্রামকে আরও শক্তিশালী করবে।উল্লেখ্য, গত বছরেও আইএমএফের উদ্যোগের অংশ হিসেবে আফ্রিকান দেশ সোমালিয়ার দারিদ্র্য মুক্তির লক্ষ্যে বাংলাদেশ ৮ কোটি টাকা অনুদান দিয়েছিলো।Bangladesh has provided a grant of Tk 65 crore to reduce the international debt burden of the indebted and poor African country Sudan. Bangladesh provided the grant at the request of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).On Tuesday, Bangladesh donated 53 lakh 20 thousand SDRs (IMF currency) to the IMF. The finance ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.In response to the IMF's call, the debt-ridden poor country of Sudan, a heavily indebted state and a member of the OIC, had a debt waiver of 5.32 million SDRs, about 65 crore Bangladeshi Taka. The government hopes that this funding from the Bangladesh government as ‘debt relief’ will further strengthen Sudan’s struggle to alleviate poverty.It may be mentioned that last year, as part of the IMF's initiative, Bangladesh also provided a grant of Tk 8 crore to alleviate poverty in Somalia.